The Met Gala 2021 Will Be Quite Unlike Anything You Might Have Seen in Previous Years

"Though today is the first Monday in May, we are not rolling out the red carpet on the front steps," Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art remarked in a virtual press presentation held on Monday, May 3, 2021.

2021 marks the launch of a two-part exhibition series, which will be running under the title of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." What about the red carpet events? Will the next Met Gala be televised?