The Met Gala 2021 Will Be Quite Unlike Anything You Might Have Seen in Previous Years

The Met Gala 2021 Will Be Quite Unlike Anything You Might Have Seen in Previous YearsBy Leila Kozma
May. 3 2021, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
First held in the late 1940s, the Met Gala has undergone a considerable transformation over the past few decades. Frequently thought of as the most important event on the New York social calendar, it has earned renown for its incredible red carpet displays. While the dinner party has never been televised, fans have been able to catch a glimpse of the red carpet event in previous years. What will happen in 2021?
When is the next Met Gala? Is the red carpet event going to be televised?
"Though today is the first Monday in May, we are not rolling out the red carpet on the front steps," Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art remarked in a virtual press presentation held on Monday, May 3, 2021.
2021 marks the launch of a two-part exhibition series, which will be running under the title of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." What about the red carpet events? Will the next Met Gala be televised?
The Met Gala is set to be held on Sept. 13, 2021.
As Max promised in the presentation, a red carpet event is set to be held on Sept. 13, 2021, in celebration of the launch of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." It will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, as well as by the honorary co-chairs, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.
Described as an intimate-feeling gala by Vogue, the event might not boast the 600- to 700-person guest list of previous years. As Max emphasized, they will amend their plans in accordance with government guidelines. Further details about the red carpet live coverage are yet to be announced.
"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" opens on Sept. 18, 2021.
"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" is set to open on Sept. 18, 2021 in the Anna Wintour Costume Center. It honors the 75th anniversary of The Costume Institute's first-ever exhibition in December 1946.
"In an attempt to reclaim the past year, we've taken the unprecedented step of presenting a year-long exhibition divided into two parts. Both parts are distinct, but they are connected by our efforts to reevaluate commonly-held assumptions about American fashion," Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, explained in the virtual press presentation.
The second part of the exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," is set to open in the period rooms of the American Wing on May 5, 2022. A second Met Gala will be held on May 2, 2022.
"For many years now, we've been reexamining our collection to uncover hidden or untold stories with a view to complicating and problematizing monolithic interpretations of fashion," Andrew explained. "Our intention for "Part 2" is to bring these stories together in an anthology that challenges received histories and offers alternate readings of American fashion."
So, what happens at the Met Gala?
Described as the "Super Bowl of fashion" by André Leon Talley, the Met Gala is a rare celebration of creativity and contemporary fashion. For the next event, held in September 2021, guests are encouraged to put together ensembles that respond to the theme of "American Independence."