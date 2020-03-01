Will Meghan Markle Be at the Met Gala? Fans Have Reason to Be Hopeful

According to The Sun , Megan will be making her first non-royal appearance at the Met Gala on May 4. She was invited to attend the star-studded event with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, whom she worked closely with when she guest-edited the British Vogue "Forces for Change" issue .

Sources said that Meghan is on the guest list and the team is excited she's attending the event. Fans are expecting to see a “glamorous androgynous” look.

It will be one of her first major non-royal appearances. Meghan will reportedly attend the big bash without her husband so "she can establish herself once more in Hollywood." Currently, Meghan and Prince Harry are splitting their time between the U.K. and the United States.