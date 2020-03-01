We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
meghan-markle-met-gala-1583090945705.jpg
Source: Chris Jackson/Getty

Will Meghan Markle Be at the Met Gala? Fans Have Reason to Be Hopeful

By

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced back in January their intentions to take a step back as senior members of the royal family, the world was shocked. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have mostly laid low since then. However, Meghan will be making her first public appearance as a non-royal in the near future.

Prince Harry has made a number of appearances since that fateful day marking the beginning of "Megxit." For the most part, though, Meghan has been chilling out with baby Archie in Canada as the royal family navigated — and negotiated — this uncharted territory.