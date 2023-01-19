Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Images Details of the 2023 Met Gala, From Dress Code to Co-Chairs By Haylee Thorson Jan. 18 2023, Published 9:44 p.m. ET

Attention all fashion fanatics! Vogue just announced the juicy 2023 Met Gala details you’ve been waiting for. Although it's only January, the new information regarding May’s most lavish event has generated quite the stir. Taking place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in less than four months, here's everything you need to know about this year’s theme, dress code, co-chairs, exhibition, and event date.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2023 Met Gala will honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The 2023 Met Gala theme is short and sweet: “In honor of Karl.” Paying tribute to the renowned German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in 2019 at age 85, Met Gala guests and museum curators alike are tasked with honoring the late designer’s legacy.

On Instagram, Vogue shared details regarding this year’s theme. “The accompanying exhibition, titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé,” the magazine wrote. The “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature 150 iconic looks throughout the designer's time-honored fashion career. Lagerfeld’s sketches will also be on display.

Article continues below advertisement

However, not everyone is thrilled with the 2023 Met Gala theme. While Lagerfeld was undoubtedly one of fashion’s most brilliant minds, the late designer had a dark, controversial history. From defending sexual assault to fat-shaming to making homophobic remarks, the designer’s views were often problematic and hateful.

Karl Lagerfeld was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way. I hope the gworls reclaim those Met Gala steps & let the people know that fashion isn’t about a white guy making clothes for your skinny faves! https://t.co/TfdZGzn3Pc — Becca (@DEC0UD) January 18, 2023

“Remember that time Karl said models should be OK with being touched inappropriately because it’s part of the job??” one user commented on Vogue’s Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs?

The 2023 Met Gala co-chair lineup consists of quite the star-studded crew. Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer will preside as co-chairs alongside Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour at the extravagant fashion exhibition at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in May.

However, many of the comments on Instagram expressed confusion over this year’s choice of co-chairs. Lagerfeld’s past muses include Hollywood starlets such as Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Kiera Knightley, and Janelle Monáe — all of whom were absent from the 2023 co-chair list.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld

“Why didn’t they choose any of his muses to be co-chairs? Kiera Knightley, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart?” one user wrote. Last year’s co-chairs included Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, presiding over the “Gilded Glamor” theme and the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” museum exhibit.

When is the 2023 Met Gala?