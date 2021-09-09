The 2021 Met Gala Theme Will Be Told in Two Parts

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the plans of many hallmark events over the last year. The 2020 Met Gala was canceled as a result of the lockdown, meaning the original "About Time: Fashion and Duration" theme never came to fruition.

But with the vaccine rolling out across America, the 2021 event is back on. Alongside this year's theme, there's also a mask mandate, meaning all of the costumes appearing on the red carpet will have a mask worked into the design.