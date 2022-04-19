Logo
In a cryptic, almost satirical teaser, Love, Death + Robots recently announced that Volume 3 is just around the corner. The anthology series is an imaginative showcase by different creators in the world of animation, presenting short films geared toward a mature audience. As the trailer portends, the new volume is coming "extreming soon," whatever that means. We can certainly expect more stylized stories and hyperviolent content, but here's a recap on what the series is all about.

Love, Death + Robots doesn't have a clear-cut narrative structure. Instead, its many short films stand independently of each other, each telling a different story within the realm of sci-fi and fantasy. The first season presented viewers with werewolves in the military, farmers in mech suits, and real-life actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Topher Grace playing a married couple who find a universe growing in their old freezer. Volume 2 features more of the same wacky and gritty content.

Here's a rundown of all the animated short films in Love, Death + Robots Volume 2.

'Automated Customer Service'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 1

In the future, robots take care of just about all the busy work that humans can't be bothered with. Unfortunately, one old woman goes face-to-face against two of the greatest threats in her life: a cleaning robot that goes homicidal and having to call customer service over said bot.

'Ice'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 2

On an icy planet far from Earth, two brothers attempt to survive their adolescence as they compete in races against genetically modified delinquents and brave the harsh reality of their new society.

'Pop Squad'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 3

In a world where people can trade their ability to bear children for immortality and wealth, a cop is reminded of how horrifying it is to be able to live forever and never change.

'Snow in the Desert'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 4

A criminal attempts to evade intergalactic bounty hunters who are after the enormous cash reward hanging over his head.

'The Tall Grass'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 5

After a train is stopped in a field of tall grass, a passenger gets lured out of the vehicle by strange lights. Stalked by a faceless threat, he must find his way back to the train before it takes off without him and he is left at the mercy of the supernatural.

'All Through the House'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 6

With a monster that's equal parts Santa Claus and Krampus visiting children's houses on Christmas Eve, this holiday-themed short warns kids about the dangers of being naughty. The moral of the story? You'd better be good, for goodness' sake.

'Life Hutch'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 7

Michael B. Jordan stars as a space pilot who must find a way to survive after crash-landing on a planet where an alien threat lurks within.

'The Drowned Giant'

Source: Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2 Episode 8

A small sea-side town receives a new tourist attraction after the corpse of a giant washes up on shore.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 begins streaming on May 20 on Netflix.

