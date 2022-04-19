5 Shows Like ‘Russian Doll’ to Binge on NetflixBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 19 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
After years of waiting, Russian Doll fans are finally getting a second season. The show made heads turn with its mysterious plot and quirky characters, and with a cast led by Natasha Lyonne, it’s easy to get sucked into her nightmare of a repetitive life that she can’t get out of. A dark comedy series meets afterlife meets dystopia, Russian Doll has a little bit of everything.
However, that means there’s also nothing quite like Russian Doll. And now that we have Season 2, which is way too easy to binge, we need something else to fill the Russian Doll-sized hole in our Netflix accounts. So what are some similar Netflix shows? We made a list of shows to make finishing the second Russian Doll season a little easier.
‘Black Mirror’
This might sound like an obvious choice, but it’s time to finally dig into Black Mirror’s five seasons. It’s a dystopian series in which every episode has a different plot, and the plot of Russian Doll is essentially an episode of Black Mirror, although it goes far deeper than any one episode can. Despite this, for a little touch of dystopia, unique characters, and even utopia, check out Netflix’s Black Mirror.
‘Living With Yourself’
This Paul Rudd-led comedy is just as lovable as Paul Rudd himself. In the series, Paul’s character realizes that he has a clone, so Living With Yourself has both the comedy and strange dystopian mystery of Russian Doll.
‘Maniac’
Maniac stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill and is loosely based on a 2015 Norwegian series of the same name. The 2018 dark comedy limited series is about two strangers who connect during a risky and psychologically intense pharmaceutical trial that goes to some mysterious depths.
‘The End of the F***ing World’
This two-season British series is so charmingly dark, it’s scary. (To be fair, it is actually scary at times). The End of the F***ing World follows 17-year-old James who thinks he’s a psychopath who wants to kill, but also protect, his classmate Alyssa. Instead, they run off into a series of adventures that lead to romance, fear, and a murderous chase. And it still somehow has laugh-out-loud moments.
‘The OA’
A little-known Netflix series that was sadly canceled after two seasons, The OA is 2016 series about Prairie Johnson, a woman who’s been missing for seven years. She comes back, claiming she’s the OA (“original angel”) and refuses to tell anyone where she’s been. The second season sees her traversing another dimension, much like how we have questions about where Nadia goes or why she keeps repeating the same day in Russian Doll.