Why Did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Break Up After Their 'Spider-Man' Romance?By Stephanie Harper
Mar. 17 2022, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
The adorable romance between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone was one for the books when they dated between 2011 and 2015. They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, in which they played each other's love interest. He played Peter Parker and she was Gwen Stacy.
Several years have passed since Andrew and Emma ended their relationship, giving fans enough time to contemplate what could’ve possibly gone wrong. Here's what we know about what happened between Emma and Andrew, and why they decided to call it quits.
Why did Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone break up?
There’s a lot of speculation that the reason behind Andrew and Emma's breakup was the fact that they were dealing with the difficulties of a long-distance relationship. When it was reported in 2015 that the two were taking a break from their relationship, he was filming a movie called Silence in Taiwan, while she had recently attended the Golden Globe and Oscar award ceremonies solo.
Emma had been nominated in the supporting actress categories for Birdman, and it seemed that Andrew wasn’t able to be there with her due to his work schedule. A source told People at the time, “Emma understands his work anxieties – it’s why she originally pulled out of Cabaret last year and only did it this year – but they’re taking a break from seeing each other."
They added, "They’re both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage."
When it was reported in October 2015 that the two had split for good a couple of months prior, a source told Us Weekly, “They still have a lot of love for one another and they’re on good terms with each other and remain close. It just wasn’t working."
Emma and Andrew both avoided publicly discussing their breakup at the time, leaving a lot of questions up in the air for their fans.
Who are Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dating now?
Anyone who might’ve been holding on to the hope that Andrew and Emma would reconcile someday is about to be severely disappointed. He’s been linked to a model and musician named Alyssa Miller since November 2021. They were‘s first spotted together spending time in New York City, and now their relationship is considered couples goals.
Alyssa has made a name for herself in the modeling industry doing print work and runway walking for a long list of top-tier companies. She’s modeled for Vogue, Elle, Sports Illustrated, and Guess in the past.
As far as Emma goes, she’s been married to her husband, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, since 2020.
They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. In 2021, they welcomed their first child together.