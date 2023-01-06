Does Blumhouse's Hyped Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Named M3GAN (Amie Donald, Jenna Davis) — which stands for Model 3 Generative Android — said robot is an eerily realistic, blonde-haired doll programmed to "pair" with a child, protecting them at all costs. M3GAN's protective intentions naturally lead her down a dark, murderous path. Along with shocking violence, expect eccentric dancing, Jeopardy!-esque trivia, and a bizarre rendition of "Titanium" from M3GAN.

Let's face it, we horror fans can be greedy. As the credits roll, some viewers will surely hope for additional chaos at the silicone-covered hands of M3GAN. Is there a post-credits scene?