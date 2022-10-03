Amazon Alexa Outs Cheating Boyfriend in Viral TikTok

Though we probably don't have to worry about a robo-pocalypse anytime soon (because Tesla can't even make a self-driving car system that doesn't wig out on occasion), a lot of folks are concerned about their technology listening in on their conversations.

And as it turns out, your home voice assistants may be saving more of your data then you think, something TikToker Jessica Lowman learned when looking at Amazon Alexa's search history.