The Haters Can Absolutely Tell When You Screenshot Their BeReals – But, Here Are Some Loopholes

BeReal was first launched in 2020 and was developed by GoPro’s Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau, with the point being to post a “real” photo of yourself within a 2-minute time frame as dictated by the app on a daily basis. According to BeReal’s website, the latest photo-sharing craze presents “A new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life.”

Thanks to a paid ambassador program across college campuses, BeReal gained major traction over the course of 2022.