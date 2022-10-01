Here's Why It Looks Like Some BeReal Users Are Posting Two Different Photos a Day

The French photo-sharing app BeReal has really taken social media by storm this year after originally being launched in 2020. It was created by Alexis Barreyat -- who used to work for GoPro -- and Kevin Perreau, with the point being to post a “real” photo of yourself within a 2-minute time frame as dictated by the app on a daily basis. Their website describes the platform as “A new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life.”