TikToker Claims Someone "Hacked" His Flight's PA System and Annoyed Passengers with Noises
TikTok user Emerson Collins (@emersoncollins1) recorded himself reacting to some unsavory noises while aboard a flight. It appears that someone, presumably on the plane, was able to gain access to the airplane's intercom system and make uncouth noises, much to the annoyance of everyone on board.
Emerson himself seemed to be enjoying the comedy of errors and he uploaded a video containing several examples of the strange utterances which were broadcast to everyone on board. TikTokers offered up a variety of different hypotheses as to what went down. Some speculated that a disgruntled airline employee somehow was able to get into the intercom system, while others thought it may have been a person on the airplane who found a way to access the flight's loudspeaker.
Emerson says in the clip: "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting."
At this point in the video a flight attendant gets on the intercom system to make an announcement about said annoying sound with nearly perfect sitcom timing.
"Ladies and gentlemen we realize there is an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcements. The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot, trying to turn it off, so please be patient with us, we know this is a very odd anomaly and none of us are enjoying it, so we do appreciate your attention just for a few more moments until we figure out how to turn it off. Thank you."
The noise then blares over the intercom yet again, and the TikToker attempts to suppress his laughter as it does. "Who is having a puke yank?" he asks his followers.
The noises continue to sound off over the announcement system. One of the sounds appears like it could've come from the late Macho Man Randy Savage.
The TikToker looks around, again, not trying to burst out into laughter and then turns the camera over to another passenger who looks into the camera. They appear to be hearing it and are getting just as much pleasure laughing at it as OP is.
The video then cuts to the TikToker, again, looking at himself in the camera as whoever is on the intercom lets out a noise that sounds similar to something the noise Tim Allen used to make while on the series Home Improvement.
A flight attendant who walks past Emerson remarks that she thinks the intercom noises are "a prank" and the TikToker writes in a text overlay as the captain of the plane speaks that he sounded "definitely annoyed."
After the plane landed, Emerson waited to hear if there was going to be any additional sounds from the jokester, however, he was disappointed to find that there wasn't an ending "climax."
The Los Angeles Times gave further insight into the incident, stating that the phantom groans took place on an American Airlines flight from LAX to Dallas. The outlet spoke with Sarah Jantz, a spokesperson for the airline who said that the noises were more than likely a result of a malfunctioning PA system that amplified certain noises in particular parts of the cabin.
"Our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running," Sarah said.
She also went on to say that there was no way for anyone to remotely access the PA system from outside the plane and that there is "no Wi-Fi component" that would allow for entry.