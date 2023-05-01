Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Sweet Tooth Source: Netflix 'Sweet Tooth' Season 2 Just Released, Fans Wait for Season 3 Announcement Just days after the release of the show's second season, many are wondering whether or not 'Sweet Tooth' is going to return for Season 3. By Joseph Allen May 1 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Now that the second season of Sweet Tooth is available on Netflix, many die-hard fans of the show have already binged the entire thing and are looking for even more. The second season premiered almost two years after the first, and many fans are hoping that the wait won't be quite so long between Season 2 and Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans are also curious about other details around Sweet Tooth's third season, including whether it has been renewed yet and what the season might focus on.

Will there be a 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3?

Netflix hasn't officially renewed Sweet Tooth for a third season yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the show has been canceled. Given that the second season just debuted, it's possible that the streamer needs time to see how many people are still interested in the show. Netflix could make the decision about whether or not to renew the show based on that information.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

What would 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3 be about?

If Sweet Tooth gets renewed for a third season, it could be the final curtain call for the series. The show is based on a series of comic books that ran a total of 40 issues, and so far, the show has covered roughly two-thirds of the plot from those comics. A third season may be all that's needed to wrap up the story as it was told in the comics.

Article continues below advertisement

It's definitely possible that the series could extend beyond those comics. The show could make up original stories from there, but the core story would be wrapped up following the third season. Season 2 of Sweet Tooth ends with Gus and the other children setting off for Alaska, where Gus believes he might be able to find his mother Birdie. It seems evident, then, that a third season would track that journey.

When will Season 3 of 'Sweet Tooth' be released?

We don't have an exact release date for the show's third season yet, and we likely won't get one until the series has been officially renewed. Given that we had to wait almost two years between the first and second seasons, it seems likely that a third season wouldn't hit Netflix for at least a year. In fact, it could be much longer than that depending on where the show's writers are in developing a third season.

Article continues below advertisement

Given the amount of uncertainty around a potential third season of Sweet Tooth, fans will have to wait and see whether Netflix is willing to wrap this story up. Netflix has been canceling shows quite brutally, so it isn't guaranteed that a third season will come.