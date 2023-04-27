Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix How Does [SPOILER] Die in 'Sweet Tooth'? Details on the Shocking Season 2 Death! How does [SPOILER] die in Season 2 of 'Sweet Tooth'? Here's what you need to know about the shocking character death in the Netflix series. By Gabrielle Bernardini Apr. 27 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sweet Tooth. After losing her kids in Season 1 of Sweet Tooth, Aimee will stop at nothing to free Wendy and the other hybrids from General Abbott and his Last Men army. But, breaking into the zoo and freeing the kids proves more difficult than she anticipated, which is why she enlists Jeppard aka "Big Man" and outside forces to help her plan the great escape.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Aimee and Jepp are able to trick the Last Men into evacuating the zoo, which gives them time to help the hybrid kids escape from their prison, Aimee's excitement quickly turns to heartache when she realizes that she is going to die. So, how does Aimee die in Sweet Tooth Season 2? Keep reading to find out what happened to our favorite heroine.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Aimee in 'Sweet Tooth' Season 2?

Jepp, Gus, Aimee, and the hybrid kids run onto a school bus and begin to leave the zoo and the horrors that took place within the concrete walls behind them — or so they thought. As Jep begins to drive away, Aimee lifts up her hand and looks down at her shaking pinky finger. Sadly, this means that Aimee has contracted "the sick," the virus that has already wiped out 98 percent of the population.

Unsure how she contracted the virus, Aimee informs Jepp and Becky aka Bear of the news, telling them that the two of them are in charge of looking after all of the hybrid kids and making sure they are kept safe. Finally, Aimee breaks the news to Wendy and the rest of her kids in an emotional moment. But, there are no time for tears as Aimee and the rest of the calvary must prepare to fight off General Abbott and the Last Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix