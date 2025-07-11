A Look at Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline The semi-autobiographical series recently premiered on Netflix. By Niko Mann Published July 11 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In July of 2025, Lena Dunham's semi-autobiographical series Too Much dropped on Netflix. The new series features a woman named Jessica (played by Megan Stalter) as she recovers from a breakup. Too Much was created by Lena and her husband, Luis Felber. Lena is also the director for the majority of the episodes, and she admitted to Vanity Fair that the show is about "Five percent autobiographical."

Given what they know about Lena's own breakup from long-time boyfriend Jack Antonoff, some fans are wondering about the specifics of their relationship timeline. Let's take a look.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff's relationship timeline revealed.

Lena is now married to the Peruvian and British musician, Luis Felber. Jack Antonoff is currently dating The Substance actress Margaret Qualley, but he and Lena dated for five years before the relationship ended.

The former couple began dating in 2012 after being set up on a blind date by Jack's sister and comedian Mike Birbiglia, per People. The couple soon moved in together in New York and got a dog. Jack gave the Girls star a friendship ring in 2016, and she joked about thinking he was going to propose.

“I thought Jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister," she wrote on X. "And he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking s--t’ about me! ... Now I literally can’t sleep 'cuz I’m laughing too hard, and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock, and you know what? It’s real nice.”

The couple broke up in 2018, and Lena shared details of their breakup with Cosmopolitan UK in 2020. "We fell in love when I was really young," she recalled. "I was 25. I look back, and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers, and that was our true passion. The love you have for someone doesn’t disappear because you don’t have them; it’s just logistically, it doesn’t work anymore. "

Lena added that she still had love for Jack, and they are good friends. "I love him so much," she continued. "He is a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it’s not easy to divide life with someone. There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude, or sassy, but he has been beautifully accepting of those, and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger, too."

"What’s really nice is we don’t try to pretend that we don’t have this history together, but we’re also willing to move forward," she added. According to Lena, the boyfriend in Too Much is "an amalgamation" of all of her exes.

