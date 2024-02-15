Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Producer Jack Antonoff Went to Prom With Scarlett Johansson Jack Antonoff's ex, Lena Dunham, discovered that he dated and went to prom with Scarlett Johansson. Lena was shocked when she found out. By Joseph Allen Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While some people wind up marrying their high school sweetheart and living happily ever after, many people look back on their high school relationships with some mixture of nostalgia and anxiety. That may be uniquely true for Jack Antonoff, the famed producer who is likely best known for working with Taylor Swift.

As it turns out, when he was still a teenager, he dated Scarlett Johansson, and the two even went to prom together. It may seem like an odd pairing, but here's everything we know about Jack's relationship with Scarlett.

Source: Getty Images

Jack Antonoff and Scarlett Johansson's teenage relationship, explained.

Jack and Scarlett apparently dated for roughly a year when they were both 17 and attending the Professional Children’s School in New York City. Reporting suggests that the two ultimately called it quits in part because Scarlett got swept up in Hollywood. Only a year later, she would star in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation alongside Bill Murray, and she had already had a starring turn in Ghost World.

In 2005, Jack wrote a song about that heartbreak for his then-band Steel Train. The song, titled "Better Love," features the lyric "Scars are in her name / And she scars me with blame / Hey Scarlett, you're not the same." Scarlett went on to marry and divorce Ryan Reynolds and is now married to Colin Jost. Jack, meanwhile, dated Lena Dunham and then married Margaret Qualley in 2023.

Lena Dunham was shocked to learn about Jack's high school relationship.

Lena helped make the public at large more aware of Jack and Scarlett's relationship. She was scrolling through a blog called Old Loves, which is dedicated to celebrity relationships that have ended, when she saw a familiar face. “The craziest thing that ever happen[ed] to me, was like, Old Loves is my passion, I check it, like, once a week,” Dunham said.

i’m sorry was anyone going to tell me that jack antonoff and scarlett johansson dated in high school pic.twitter.com/PtCd5i106Z — hiatus (@likeataydream_) August 14, 2019

“It’s how I kick back on a Friday night is to see what Old Loves has done. And I was going through it and I saw my boyfriend and his girlfriend from high school. Scarlett Johansson," she said. Lena said that she wasn't jealous, but was a bit confused. "She’s beautiful, he’s beautiful, but it was just so surreal to be looking through this blog that gives me so much pleasure, and then there’s my boyfriend. And I was like, 'My mind is going to explode,'" she said.

It's unclear how much contact Scarlett and Jack have had with one another since their days as high school sweethearts, but both of them did pretty well for themselves in their respective fields. Scarlett went on to be one of the biggest movie stars of her generation, while Jack produces the music for the world's biggest songwriter.