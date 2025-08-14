Jason Licht's Shocking Admission About NFL Star Devin White Causes Controversy Jason picked Devin in the first round of the NFL draft in 2019. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 14 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Raiders

Not every NFL story can be a fairy tale. Devin White played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years, but it appears that something else was going on behind the scenes. The player, who used to be a part of the LSU Tigers in college, is now struggling to find a new home in the NFL.

Jason Licht has approached the press with a controversial statement regarding his relationship with Devin. The Bucs general manager appeared very excited to draft the athlete in 2019, but Jason's recent comments allowed fans to view Devin's run with the team in a new light. What did Jason Licht say about Devin White? Here's what we know about the latest controversy to surround the NFL player.

What did Jason Licht say about Devin White?

According to NBC Sports, Jason Licht regrets drafting Devin White as part of his team back in 2019. The GM didn't point to any exact reasons as to why he would drop such a strong statement, but Jason was quick to point out that he makes an effort not to work with "d-bags and a--holes" as part of his NFL campaigns.

Jason Licht with Ronde Barber (L), Devin White (R).

Jason told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com (via NBC Sports): "Knowing what I know now, he would have been off my board. It was too much about him." Devin was the fifth overall pick in the draft, and every party involved was excited about the prospect of the young man taking the Buccaneers to new heights.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl when Devin was part of the team in 2021, in a dominant performance after a season that was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, it appears that the working relationship between the team and the defensive player couldn't work out. After that, Devin failed to find a stable home in the NFL.

Where did Devin White go after playing for the Buccaneers?

Even if things between Devin White and the Buccaneers weren't working out, the player got to the end of his $29 million contract with the team in 2023, according to Bucs Nation. The deal was very lucrative when Devin was drafted, but recent developments showed that a renewal wouldn't be on the table for the athlete.

After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Devin was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles for a one-year-contract worth $7.5 million, according to the team's official website. Unfortunately, Devin was released a few months later.