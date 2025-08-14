Why Did Jason Kelce Decide to Dye His Hair? Inside His Hair Transformation After 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and one Super Bowl win, Jason Kelce officially retired from the league in March of 2024. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 14 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrities are widely known to keep their fans guessing by changing up their appearance in unexpected ways. While this is generally commonplace for actors and musicians, sports figures have also been known to change their looks. Former NFL star Jason Kelce recently decided to dye his hair, but what exactly was behind the change?

Why did Jason Kelce dye his hair?

Jason, who is known for his dark brown hair, recently shared on his New Heights podcast why he decided to dye his brunette beard that had become filled with gray hair. In the teaser for the Aug. 13 episode featuring his brother Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Jason was seen on camera with a new dyed beard — and when fans began questioning the decision online, he played coy in his reply. "I promise the dye was for a good reason, don't hate me," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Apparently, fans will have to wait to find out why Jason decided to ditch the salt-and-pepper look, and if it’s a temporary or permanent transformation.

His hair is not the only transformation that Jason has undergone recently.

In March 2024, during an episode of New Heights, Jason shared that he was ready to lose weight following his retirement from the NFL, as he no longer needed to have as much weight as he did as an offensive lineman. “I look forward to getting skinny,” he said at the time, per People. “I’m gonna slim down. My goal is 250 lbs. This last week I got down to like 285 because I knew I was doing this and then I had cake like three days in a row."

Three months later, in June 2024, he shared his progress in an interview with GQ after dropping 20 pounds. "I don't want to get too small," Jason stated. "I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size.”

“So for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I'll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit,” he added. “It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 lbs. coming off, being honest with you,” Jason continued. “But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 lbs. hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children."