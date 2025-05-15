What Is the Religion of Kelce Brothers Travis and Jason? Pope Jokes Draw Questions "Honestly [the conclave is] probably like, 'He made it out of Chicago without any intercourse, this guy can do anything.'" By Ivy Griffith Published May 15 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: New Heights Podcast

Both of the Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, are used to having their names in lights. The dual NFL stars have each had their own respective successes on the gridiron and have droves of adoring fans (including, for Travis, his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.)

But for all their fame and time in the spotlight, there are some things that we don't know about the brothers. Such as: What (if any) religion do they follow? A crass joke about the pope has led some to question their beliefs and has prompted fans to resurface an old tweet that was a little more than a touch irreverent. Here's what we know about the brothers' religion.

What religion do the Kelce brothers follow?

When it comes to famous football players, many are openly Christian. It almost seems like a phenomenon that American football especially has so many outspoken believers, and is skewed so strongly toward one religion. But do the Kelce brothers follow that trend? Not exactly.

According to DailyMail, Travis and Jason were brought up by their parents Donna and Ed Kelce in what the outlet says was likely a Christian household. However, they don't seem particularly outspoken about their faith and don't publicly claim their beliefs to be one thing or another. Nonetheless, people were a little surprised when a rather crass stretch of jokes about the celibacy of the new Pope Leo XIV came out of the mouths of the brothers during an episode of the New Heights podcast.

The brothers were discussing the fact that Pope Leo somehow grew up in Chicago and yet "escaped" the city while still celibate. Jason mused, "Gotta be pretty devout, obviously you can't have sex. That's a big rule, that's a big one." Travis agreed, responding, "Somebody getting out of Chicago without that?" He added, "Honestly [the conclave is] probably like, 'He made it out of Chicago without any intercourse, this guy can do anything'."

Here's what they said about the Pope which elicited such a strong reaction online.

But the joke didn't stop there, and it got a little more crude as the brothers got into it. Jason joked, "This guy's convicted." He elicited a laugh from Travis, adding, "This guy, not getting distracted one bit, this f---ker's locked in."

Travis joked, "And in the '90s when the [Chicago] Bulls were f--king studs?" Jason laughingly asked, "What, you think he's gonna f--k Michael Jordan, what are you talking about?" This isn't the only time they've raised eyebrows with comments about religious figures. On the New Heights podcast, the brothers reminisced on a 2010 post on X (formerly Twitter) by Travis celebrating Easter, in which he wrote, "Happy Easter to all! Shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team... haha."

Travis expressed regret for the 15-year-old post, adding that it was, "f--king dumb." Luckily for the brothers, online fans seem inclined to overlook the crude joke about the pope, as well as the more-than-a-decade-old post about Jesus.