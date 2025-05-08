Many are Curious About Pope Leo XIV's Ethnicity Following His Election as the First American Pope The 267th pope's ethnicity is historic in many ways. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated May 8 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The late Pope Francis appointed Robert Prevost a cardinal deacon in September 2023. Months later, Pope Francis promoted Prevost to cardinal-bishop, and Prevost became Francis's successor.

Following Francis's death in April 2025, Prevost was chosen as the 267th pope. After soothing his congregation with a simple message, "Peace be with all of you," he changed his name to Pope Leo XIV, officially stepping into his new role. Amid Pope Leo's selection, inquiries regarding his ethnicity were heightened.

What is Pope Leo XIV's ethnicity?

Pope Leo XIV is American and Peruvian. He was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., and graduated from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. Still, Pope Leo remained tied to his Peruvian roots, spending most of his career in the South American country.

According to CNN, Pope Leo's tenure in Peru began as a missionary in Trujillo. While living there, he served as the appointed bishop of Chiclayo from 2014 to 2023. In 2015, Pope Leo received Peruvian citizenship. He also held positions in the Vatican office for new bishop appointments and was the president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. Pope Leo's dedication to South America was why some felt he was qualified for the job.

“He’s somebody that, even though he’s from the West, would be very attentive to the needs of a global church,” Elise Allen, CNN’s Vatican analyst, shared. “You’re talking about somebody who spent over half his ecclesial career abroad as a missionary in Peru.”

"He’s able to accomplish things without necessarily being authoritarian about the way he does things,” Allen added. Pope Leo was the first pope to be American and Peruvian. Ironically, his predecessor, Pope Francis's decided during one of his final acts as pope to dissolve the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.

The decision came amid ongoing allegations of abuse within its community, including its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, per CNN. Figari and multiple other members were accused of performing "sadistic" abuse of power and spirituality, and also allegedly "committed sexual acts with recruits along with accusations of serious financial mismanagement," per an investigation. Pope Leo XIV hasn't publicly addressed the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae claims.

Who are Pope Leo XIV's parents?

Pope Leo XIV's late parents, Louis "Lou" Marius Prevost and Mildred "Millie" Martínez, exposed him to both his American and Peruvian cultures. His father was of French and Italian heritage and a Chicago native who, according to The Chicago Sun-Times, graduated from the old Central Y.M.C.A. College while living in Hyde Park. His mother was of Spanish descent and grew up in the Windy City, earning a bachelor's in science and a master's degree in education at DePaul University.