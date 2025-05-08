Trump Offers Reaction to Conclave Choosing First American-Born Pope: "A Great Honor" Speaking on his first chance to meet the new Pope, Trump mused, "It will be a very meaningful meeting!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 8 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Pope Francis died in April 2025, the world was immediately rapt with interest about who would succeed him. In order to choose a new Pope, the College of Cardinals, many hand-picked by Francis himself, gathered to form a conclave to vote on a successor. There was ample speculation about who that successor might be, and a number of contenders from around the world with different backgrounds and focuses.

On May 8, 2025, the conclave made a stunning decision, voting in the world's first American-born Pope in a time when many believe the United States already has too much power on the world stage. President Donald Trump, who once jokingly floated the idea of becoming Pope himself, immediately released a statement offering his reaction to the announcement. Here's what we know about what he had to say.

Trump offers reaction to the conclave choosing an American Pope.

The new Pope was announced just after midday EST on May 8 as Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost. According to NBC, the 69-year-old papal successor was born in Chicago and has spent recent years leading the dicastery, which makes appointments of bishops and the archbishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru. Trump was quick to weigh in on the stunning announcement, made as the world wondered which Pope would steer the Church through the coming days.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis," adding that it was "such an honor" to realize that he is the "first American Pope." Trump added, "What excitement, and a Great Honor for our country. Trump then went on to say that he was looking forward to meeting the new Pope, concluding that it will be a "very meaningful moment."

Whether or not Pope Leo and President Trump get along remains to be seen. Pope Leo was brought to Vatican City by Pope Francis himself in 2023 to become the president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, according to NBC 4 New York. The outlet adds that he supported many of Francis's revolutionary reforms, including elevating women to positions of power within the church. A former colleague of Pope Leo, Rev. Fidel Purisaca Vigil, said that he always remembers the new Pope behaving with "humor and joy" (per NBC 4 New York).