President Trump Shared a Statement on Social Media Following Pope Francis's Death

Prior to Pope Francis's death, he made his thoughts about President Donald Trump's second presidential term and decisions known. But, following his passing, what did Trump say about the pope? He shared on Truth Social that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, planned to attend the pope's funeral. But he also shared an official statement on the social media platform.

The day before Pope Francis's death, JD Vance visited him at the Vatican. During the highly publicized meeting, according to AP News, the pair didn't speak much or for very long. Vance reportedly told the late pope that it was good to see him in "better health." Pope Francis then gifted Vance with chocolate Easter eggs for his kids, a rosary, and a Vatican tie. Trump was not in attendance at this Easter meeting.

Source: Mega

What did Trump say about the pope?

Following the pope's death, Trump posted on Truth Social to share his thoughts on the late pope's passing. "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" Trump wrote in a post on April 21, 2025. He later shared another post to announce that he planned to have flags raised at half-staff out of respect for Pope Francis.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Source: Mega

In 2016, however, after Pope Francis publicly shamed Trump for his plans to build a wall across the U.S. and Mexican border, Trump slammed him, per NPR. Trump reportedly said at the time, "If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS's ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president because this would not have happened."

The following year, per NPR, Trump met with the pope and publicly called the meeting "terrific." However, given the photos that were released of the event, wherein the pope looked less than thrilled to meet with the president at the time ahead of his second term, many doubted Trump's claims of the successful meeting.

Look at their faces. pic.twitter.com/0t84cBX8bZ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis was open about his thoughts on Trump's policies.

Despite agreeing to meet with Trump and, eventually, Vance, the pope's stance on Trump's decisions was always clear. When Trump began his second presidential term, Pope Francis was equally as vocal about his concerns for the U.S. and the world regarding Trump's plans for mass deportations.