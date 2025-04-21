Nearly 10 Cardinals Are in the Running: Who Will Be the Next Pope in 2025? There are nine cardinals who stand a chance of being named the next Pope of Rome. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 21 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Vatican City was filled with sorrow on April 21, 2025, the Monday following Easter, as news broke that Pope Francis had passed away at the age of 88. He had served as Bishop of Rome since March 13, 2013. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, speaking from the chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, can be heard in a clip shared by CNN announcing, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Pope Francis had been hospitalized in mid-February 2025 for a respiratory condition that eventually led to double pneumonia, according to AP News. He had struggled with chronic lung disease, even undergoing lung surgery in the late 1950s. As the Vatican mourns its leader, the question arises: Who will succeed Pope Francis in 2025? Here's a look at some of the cardinals who could step into the role.

Who are the Pope candidates for 2025?

Source: Mega

There are nine cardinals who stand a chance of being named the next Pope of Rome, according to Reuters. Here's a look at each of them. First up is Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille (France). Born in December 1958 in Algeria, he is 66 years old, according to the Vatican. Ordained as a priest in 1984 for the Archdiocese of Marseille, he earned his doctorate in theology in 2000.

Next is Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72, Metropolitan Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest. His bio notes that he was born in Budapest in June 1952 and was ordained a priest in 1975. He obtained his doctorate in theology in 1976.

Source: General Secretariat of the Synod Cardinal Mario Grech

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68, is the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. Born in February 1957 in Malta, he was ordained a priest in 1984 and received his doctorate in canon law at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), according to the General Secretariat of the Synod.

There's also Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the only American contender in the running. At 72, he currently serves as the Archbishop of Newark, N.J. Born in Detroit, Mich., in 1952, he was ordained a priest in 1978, according to the Archdiocese of Newark's website.

Another prominent figure is Matteo Maria Zuppi, 69, the Archbishop of Bologna, Italy. Widely referred to as a "street priest," Zuppi has earned recognition for his work with migrants and the poor, per USA Today, Born in 1955, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Palestrina in 1981, according to College of Cardinals Report.

Source: The College of Cardinals Report Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle

Other potential contenders for the papacy in 2025 include Ghanaian prelate Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, 76, who could make history as the first Black pope, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, an Italian Vatican diplomat. Also in the running are Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle, 67, from the Philippines, who would also make history as the first Asian pope, and Cardinal Juan José Omella, 79, Archbishop of Barcelona, born in Cretas.

So, who will be the next pope?

The College of Cardinals is tasked with selecting the next pope in a process known as the "conclave." Ahead of the conclave, the cardinals hold several meetings called general congregations.