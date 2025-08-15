Does Swizz Beatz Have a Side Chick? Rumors Claim He Does and She's Pregnant — Is It True? The couple has been happily married for 15 years. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 15 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of music producer Swizz Beatz are wondering if Alicia Keys is divorcing him after a rumor spreads that he has a side chick. Even worse, the rumored side chick is pregnant.

The rumor was reportedly shared on Instagram on the couple's 15th wedding anniversary. Alicia and the record producer — whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean — have two kids, Prince Nasir and Nicole. Swizz also has a son, Kasseem Dean, Jr., with his ex-wife.



Does Swizz Beatz have a side chick?

No, there are no confirmed reports that Swizz Beatz has a side chick, and certainly not one who is pregnant. However, a blogger with the user name @nosleep_411 claimed on Instagram that the couple is divorcing because the music producer got his side chick pregnant. Not only that, they shared a picture of a pregnant woman standing next to Swizz on a yacht. A picture of a divorce decree was also shown, but the names can't be seen clearly.

The rumor caught fire and quickly made the rounds on social media, including TikTok. Folks were not shy in bringing up the fact that Swizz was married when he began dating Alicia. The duo had met as teenagers in New York, and they reconnected in 2008 after collaborating on a music project together, per People. Swizz also separated from his wife, Mashonda Tifrere, in 2008.

As divorce rumors about Alicia Keys and he husband make the rounds, fans bring up Swizz Beatz's first wife.

TikTok user @oirt91 reminded folks of the couple's relationship timeline in a video she shared on Aug. 11, 2025. Swizz and his first wife, Mashonda Tifrere, separated in 2008 after four years of marriage, and she told People that she, Swizz, and Alicia "had to heal ourselves" following the aftermath of her 2010 divorce, and her ex-husband's new relationship. Mashonda and her ex also had to learn how to co-parent their son, Kasseem, who has since formed a bond with his step-mother, Alicia.

In 2009, Alicia wrote a tweet that read, "Having a heated debate n the studio. Question is ... N love is it better to go 4 the choice that is 'SMART' or the choice that has 'SPARK'??," and fans assumed she was talking about the then-married music producer. According to RapUp, Mashonda wrote an open letter after seeing the tweet. "I believed in her until I found out she was possibly sleeping with my husband," she wrote. "The affair was denied by both until it was finally admitted months later."

After the new rumors popped up, TikTok user @oirt91 had some words for any woman who dates a married man. "We remember like it was yesterday," she said. "You thought your time was not gonna come? ... You can not — and I'mma tell all women this —You can't build a home on another woman's tears, not a happy home." Sha also said that she did not feel sorry for Alicia.

"You can build it, but I promise you, it's gonna come down," she continued. "'Cause what you do to others gonna be down to you, OK? ... You gonna be that other woman ... you gonna feel that other woman's pain, OK?. ... You don't get that man in the right way. Now, it's your time to feel that pain, that broken heart. Them tears that you cause another woman."