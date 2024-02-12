Home > Entertainment Alicia Keys and Her Husband Put a Lot of Effort Into Co-Parenting Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats have a beautiful family of seven — and no, she wasn't announcing a pregnancy at the Super Bowl. By Sara Belcher Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following any celebrity tree can be an adventure, as more households are made up of more than those thought of in the traditional nuclear family. Singer Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beats seem to have it figured out. Alicia and Swizz married in 2010, and together they have a sprawling family including the children Swizz had before their marriage. Here's a breakdown of all of the kids in their family.

Alicia has two biological kids, but five total in her blended family.

Alicia gave birth to her first child, Egypt Daoud Dean, in October 2010. Though he's still a teenager, it seems that Alicia's oldest has taken after his parents' musical talents. Egypt already has a producer credit on Kendrick Lamar's 2016 album Untitled Unmastered. He's also joined his mother onstage for a duet of "Raise a Man," and recorded "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with Alicia for her Sweet Dreams EP.

Their youngest, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014. Similarly to his older brother, Genesis has also spent a lot of time with his mother on the road for her tour and performing with her. Genesis performed with Alicia for the first time during her encore at the Apollo Theater performance in 2021.

Before Alicia and Swizz married in 2010, Swizz had three other children with previous partners — all of whom have been accepted and loved in the couple's blended family. Swizz's oldest, Prince Nasir Dean, was born in 2000 to former partner Nicole Levy. Prince, whose stage name is Note Marcato, even attended the Grammy's with his family in 2020, the year Alicia hosted.

Kasseem Dean Jr., Swizz's next oldest, was born in December 2006 while he was with his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. Mashonda and Alicia have become closer as they've learned to co-parent, with Kasseem's mother telling People "I wanted to get to know her because my son was telling me amazing things." Alicia even wrote the forward for Mashonda's 2018 book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

Swizz's youngest, Nicole Dean, is shared with his ex-partner Jahna Sebastian. Nicole was born in 2008 and is the middle child of Swizz and Alicia's blended family, though she's not that much older than her next-youngest sibling.

Is Alicia Keys pregnant?

During her Super Bowl performance, some on social media began to speculate that the singer is expecting another child with her husband. After Rihanna announced her second pregnancy to viewers last year by proudly displaying her baby bump, some were wondering if Alicia would do the same thing. Unfortunately, the only evidence viewers had was some slight bloating in her outfit — and that's clearly not enough to draw conclusions about a potential pregnancy.