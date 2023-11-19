Home > Entertainment Swizz Beatz Has Five Kids To Carry On His Legacy — Meet His Rising Stars From a car enthusiast to a top-notch music producer, Swizz Beatz's kids are already pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Details ahead. By Je'Kayla Crawford Nov. 19 2023, Published 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Music icon Swizz Beatz is mostly recognized for his impressive producing and rapping skills. He's collaborated with everyone from Nicki Minaj, to Chris Brown, to Snoop Dogg.

When it comes to his career, it doesn't just stop with the recording artist. Swizz Beatz has five children to carry on his legacy, and a few of them are already getting started.

Swizz Beatz' oldest child is also in the entertainment industry.

Source: Getty Images Swizz Beatz, Nasir Dean, and Nicole Levy at the 'Drive With Swizz Beatz' New York screening.

Swizz has embarked on an automobile-based series called Drive With Swizz Beatz with his oldest son Nasir Dean, who also goes by the name Note Mercato. It follows the son and father duo as they journey across the world to view cars. This is the first project that they've done together.

"It was really cool because Drive is not just a car show. It’s our show. It’s our baby. And we were able to execute that vision together. We were able to be partners, we were able to water this amazing, beautiful plant together. And that was really fulfilling on a soul level, on an emotional level, and on a life level," Nasir told BET. The show is available to stream on Hulu.

Swizz has two children who are out of the spotlight.

In addition to the couple welcoming Nasir, Swizz has another son, Kasseem Dean Jr., with his ex-partner Nicole Levy. He also has a daughter named Nicole with singer Jahna Sebastian.

Both of these children don't seem to have any public social media accounts, but Jahna does share several photos of their daughter Nicole on her Instagram.

Nicole and Swizz have successfully been able to co-parent Nasir and Kasseem after their split, evident by Nicole making an appearance at the premiere of their Drive With Swizz Beatz series.

The music artist has two kids with Alicia Keys, and one is a producer.

After getting married in 2010, Swizz and his wife Alicia Keys welcomed two sons together: Genesis Ali Dean and Egypt Daoud Dean. While Genesis hasn't shared his goals for his career, Egypt doesn't want to follow in his parent's footsteps in the form of a music career.

"Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player. It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano," he shared while being interviewed on The Jennifer Hudson Show.