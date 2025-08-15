Hope Walz Calls out Fox News and Laura Ingraham for Nasty Segment on 'The Ingraham Angle' "They don’t care about feeding kids." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 15 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hopewalz / Mega

The daughter of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Hope Walz, called out Fox News and Laura Ingraham for a nasty segment the host delivered on The Ingraham Angle. Ingraham was attacking a TikTok video Hope made about progressive politics being popular, such as feeding kids.

Hope said it was "exciting" that the winner of the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, Zohran Mamdani, was a progressive. She also said that progressive policies were popular everywhere, which apparently triggered Ingraham, because she played the clip on air before attacking the young woman on air. However, Hope shared another TikTok video calling out the Fox News host on Aug. 15, and she did not mince words.



Hope Walz calls out Fox News and Laura Ingraham on TikTok for nasty rant.

Hope posted the video on TikTok praising progressive politics and Mamdani winning the Democratic primary back in June. The video upset Ingraham, who shared the video on The Ingraham Angle and attacked Hope for her comments.

"You just lost about 100,000 brain cells watching that soundbite," Ingraham said with a smirk. "Sweetie, if they were popular everywhere, Trump would not be president."





Ingraham: If they were popular everywhere, Trump would not be president pic.twitter.com/SUhFz9vQGU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2025

Hope seemingly did not appreciate the Fox News host's condescending comment, and she let it be known with another TikTok video. She captioned the video,"Kss my a-- @Fox News Y'all are typical AF ... evils do not go unpunished and all are no different."

"Hi, Fox News, I know y'all are watching," she began. "And to that, I say, 'Kiss my a--.' Y'all are so f--king boring and typical. Whenever I post a video that goes over the thought capacity of their, like, followers, they'll post it, because they know they can say whatever they want about, and their people will just run with it, because they have them in the palm of their hands."

@hopewalz kiss my a*s @Fox News yall are typical af… evils do not go unpunished and yall are no different ♬ original sound - hopewalz

"The people at Fox News deserve to make a lot of money, because they have completely warped the realities of a large chunk of this country," she continued. "Not only is it evil, but it's, like, it's f--king wild to watch." "They just f--king flock, because Fox News tells them what to think," she added.

In another video, she called out Ingraham and Fox for not caring about feeding kids or helping people, per Huffington Post. “There are people that are willing to come on national TV, and with their whole chest, admit that they don’t care about feeding kids, or helping people get to work, or providing child care for people that are reproducing and creating our country and world’s future. ... Genuinely, I feel sad. I don’t know how you go through your day just not caring about other people."

@hopewalz @Fox News find “reporters” that have something better to do than admit they’re terrible people on live tv, it’s embarrassing for yall ♬ original sound - hopewalz