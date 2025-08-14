Was Emily Compagno in a Sorority? All About the Fox News 'Outnumbered' Host She is also the author of 'Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops.' By Niko Mann Published Aug. 14 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @realemilycompagno

Fans of the Fox News program Outnumbered are wondering if host Emily Compagno was in a sorority while in college, and we've got the answer. The popular television host is also a New York Times best-selling author, having written Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops in 2024.

Emily attended the University of Washington and got a Bachelor's degree in political science, and she also has a law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Source: Instagram / @realemilycompagno

Was Emily Compagno in a sorority?

Yes, Emily Compagno was in a sorority during her time at the University of Washington. The TV host was born in 1979 in Oakland, Calif, per The Sun. According to Jesus Calling, Emily is from a military family and got a college scholarship to the University of Washington through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). She became a member of the Alpha Phi sorority before graduating and tried to become a fighter pilot.

However, she was told she was too short, so she went to law school at the University of San Francisco and later worked as a criminal defense attorney. Emily went on to work as a cheerleader for the Las Vegas Raiderettes for several years before joining the Social Security Administration in 2010. While cheerleading for the NFL, she went to Iraq to visit military personnel deployed to the region, and she said she was deeply affected.

“I was just so struck by these earnest and selfless and determined men and women who were serving on behalf of our country so that we could enjoy our freedoms," she said. "I’m just grateful, too, for the fellowship that I see in soldiers." The visit stayed with her, and she later recalled her experience in her book, Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops.

Emily joined Fox News in 2018 as a contributor and legal analyst before going on to host Outnumbered in 2021, per Deadline. She also had several appearances on The Five and hosted the Fox Nation program Crimes That Changed America. The television host married real estate agent Pete Riley back in 2017 in Ravello, Italy. The couple first met as teenagers, but they lost touch and ran into each other on a sidewalk in Seattle.

Emily is also the host of the Fox True Crime Podcast With Emily Compagno. The latest episode, "The Mysterious Case of Jimmy Hoffa," dropped on Aug. 14. The Republican TV host is also a gun enthusiast and shares videos of her target practice on her Instagram page.