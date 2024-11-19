Home > Human Interest > Fox News 'Outnumbered' Host Emily Compagno's Mustang Is More Than a Car — It's a Family Member Emily Compagno is best known for her political takes, but her true love is a car — a fiery red Mustang Mach 1. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 19 2024, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @realemilycompagno

Emily Campagno is a former NFL cheerleader, Fox News contributor, host to Fox's Outnumbered, and influencer. Now, she can add writer to that list of accomplishments. She speaks openly about her political beliefs, faith, and personal life.

Yet perhaps one of her favorite subjects isn't a living family member, politician, dog, or anything else organic. It's her Mustang, a beloved fiery red car that takes Emily's free time. She shares the car on her social media accounts, and fans recognize the fire engine red little car at a glance. Here's what we know about Emily's beloved car.

Emily Campagno loves her Mustang, treating the car like a beloved family member.

Emily's Mustang is a 1972 Mach 1. Painted a cheery fire engine red with flames along the front, the car is lovingly restored and looks like it just drove straight out of a '70s car magazine.

In a video shared to her social media accounts, Emily explained that she had the original Mach 1 with its original 351 Cleveland engine for "over 13 years." She said she had a vision of what she wanted the car to become, and the combat veteran owned/operated Innovative Performance Technologies in Aberdeen, North Carolina, was able to make her dream car come to life.

Emily explained that it took over a year for the team to rebuild the original Mach 1 into the beast she drives today. The proud car owner took viewers over to her car to give a peek under the hood at the Mustang's impressively restored and lovingly upgraded 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote Aluminator. She added that the car is more than restored, it's personally fabricated to meet her specifications. They had to refit the entire body to the new engine because it's significantly larger than the original 351.

Her new book waxes philosophical on faith, politics, and family.

Of course, her beloved Mustang isn't Emily's only interest. The popular Fox News host also has plenty of say about politics, faith, and family.

In 2024, she compiled a book containing a collection of stories, called Under His Wings. The book tells personal and intimate stories about servicemen and servicewomen who experienced religious experiences while undergoing trials, including Emily's own grandfather.

On Instagram, Emily describes the book as a "firsthand, riveting account of G*d by the side and in the hearts of soldiers, getting them through torture, pain, despair, separation, fear, anger, and grief. Through prayer, through miracles, through interactions with angels, these experiences remind us what is impossible with man, is possible with G*d."

The book contains "deeply touching accounts of rejoicing and worship in the unlikeliest of circumstances, reverence within the humblest settings." Her description adds, "G*d promises us He will strengthen and help us, uphold us with His righteous hand. These warriors’ souls are saved, their spirit cared for, no earthly pain coming close to dampening the heavenly peace that surpasses all understanding."