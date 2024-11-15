Home > Human Interest > Fox News How Many Children Does Pete Hegseth Have? He's a Proud Father and Stepfather Over the course of two marriages, Pete welcomed four kids and three stepkids. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 15 2024, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@petehegseth

American TV presenter Pete Hegseth has been steadily building an impressive resume. Not only is he a Fox News anchor and an Army veteran but more recently, he was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense.

Being tapped to take on one of the most critical roles in government, it’s only natural for people to want a closer look into Pete's life, including who he is and how he operates. More specifically, many are curious about his family life, including his marriage and kids. Pete is the proud father of seven children, four of whom are biological from two of his three marriages. Here’s everything to know about Pete’s kids and the kind of father he strives to be.

Pete Hegseth has seven children, three of which he acts as a stepfather to.

Pete has been married three times. He shares three children with his first wife, Meredith Schwartz, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2009. While his second marriage to Samantha did not result in any children, Pete welcomed his fourth child, a daughter, with television producer Jennifer Rauchet.

The two tied the knot in 2019 and have been together ever since. Jennifer brought three children from her previous relationships into their marriage, making Pete a proud stepfather as well.

Pete Hegseth reportedly rejects the stepfather title.

In addition to his work on television and his upcoming role in the White House, Pete makes time for all of his children. Although he is technically a stepfather to three of them, Pete reportedly rejects that label, describing his family as one that was "brought together by the grace of God," according to a February 2024 cover story for Birmingham Christian Family.

Pete comes from a faith-based home and believes, “Fathers chart the course and lead the path for their families and kids; a path that should lead to Jesus Christ.” He reportedly once said that having Jesus in his heart and life “has been edifying and liberating," and one of his goals is to "reverse engineer that into my kids — waking up every day and knowing Who’s in charge, and it’s not me.”

Pete Hegseth and his family live in Middle Tennessee.

Together, Pete, his wife, and their seven kids call Middle Tennessee home. Pete frequently shares glimpses of their family life, from beach trips to bike rides. The family also enjoys attending sporting events and cheering for their favorite teams as a united front.

