Melania Trump Is Threatening to Sue Hunter Biden Over Comments About Jeffrey Epstein Hunter Biden claimed that Epstein introduced Melania and Trump. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET

Although his father is no longer the president, Hunter Biden is still going far and wide to make his opinion known on a wide variety of topics. Now, First Lady Melania Trump is threatening to sue Hunter over claims he made about her and Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the news that Melania was threatening a lawsuit for over $1 billion, many naturally wanted to know what Hunter could have said that would be worth that amount of money. Here's what we know about what he said.

What did Hunter Biden say about Melania Trump?

During an interview in the month of August, per the BBC, Hunter claimed that Melania was introduced to Donald by Jeffrey Epstein. "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump — the connections are so wide and deep," Hunter said, adding that there were documents that had not yet been released that would prove how closely connected the two of them were. It's been widely reported that Trump and Epstein were close friends but had a falling out at some point in the 2000s.

Hunter appeared to be repeating a claim that was originally attributed to author Michael Wolff, who wrote a book critical of Donald Trump during his first term in office. Wolff repeated the claim during an interview with The Daily Beast, which eventually retracted their interview after receiving a letter from Melania's lawyers. In a letter from the first lady's lawyers to a representative for Hunter, she claims that she has suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

The letter also says that Hunter has a "vast history of trading on the names of others," and suggests that he repeated the claim "to draw attention to yourself." There is no evidence that Epstein was the reason Melania and Trump first met, although there has been plenty of reporting on the ties between Trump and Epstein in recent months, and the scandal has been difficult for the White House to escape.

Hunter Biden responds to Melania Trump's billion dollar lawsuit threat: "If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffery Epstein, if the president & the first lady want to do that... I'm more than happy to provide them the…

A 2016 profile of Melania in Harper's Bazaar suggested that she first met her husband in 1998 at a party hosted by the founder of a modeling agency. Trump had just recently separated from Marla Maples, whom he divorced in 1999, and Melania and Trump would not marry until 2005.

It seems, then, that Melania's team is pulling out all the stops to kill the claim that Epstein introduced Trump and Melania. What's undeniable, though, is that Epstein's friendship with Trump probably overlapped to some extent with the time in which Trump and Melania were seeing one another, as most accounts suggest that they were quite close for some time in the 2000s.