Exploring Hunter Biden's Relationship History and Personal Struggles Over the Years Hunter was once romantically linked to his late brother's widow. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 3 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET

As the son of a U.S. president, Hunter Biden has lived much of his life in the public eye, with every aspect of his personal journey scrutinized. His relationships have been a focal point for both media and public attention. These relationships reveal not only the challenges he has faced but also his efforts toward growth and self-discovery.

Hunter Biden's relationship history is marked by love, loss, and controversy, intertwining with his well-documented struggles with addiction. From his long marriage to Kathleen Buhle to his whirlwind romance with Melissa Cohen, each chapter offers a glimpse into his complex life. Keep reading as we explore the milestones in Hunter’s relationships and how they highlighted his personal growth.

Hunter Biden's relationship history began with Kathleen Buhle.

Hunter married Kathleen in 1993 after meeting her while both were Jesuit volunteers in Portland, Oregon. Over the course of their marriage, the duo raised three daughters together: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. Unfortunately, their relationship was weighed on heavily by Hunter’s struggles with substance abuse and infidelity. Kathleen later detailed the struggles of their marriage in her 2022 memoir If We Break. She cited these issues as significant strains on their relationship.

In 2015, the couple separated, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. The dissolution of their marriage was accompanied by legal disputes over finances, making the breakup a challenging period for both parties. Kathleen has since focused on advocacy and writing, reflecting publicly on the lessons learned from their marriage.

Hunter had a controversial relationship with Hallie Biden, Beau's widow.

Following the death of Hunter's brother, Beau Biden, Hunter formed a romantic relationship with Beau's widow, Hallie. Their bond, which began in 2016, was rooted in shared grief. Hunter described their relationship as a way of coping with loss during an incredibly difficult time for their family.

The relationship, however, drew widespread public attention and sparked controversy. Many questioned the unconventional nature of their union, including members of the Biden family. Despite the scrutiny, Hunter and Hallie initially defended their relationship as a private matter. However, by 2019, the relationship ended with both moving on separately.

Hunter’s marriage to Melissa Cohen marked a fresh start in his life.

In May 2019, Hunter met and married Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker, in a whirlwind romance that lasted just six days before their wedding. The couple welcomed a son, Beau, in March 2020, named in honor of Hunter's late brother.

Melissa has been described as a stabilizing presence in Hunter's life, particularly as he worked toward recovery from his addiction struggles. Melissa and Hunter have kept much of their family life private, offering only glimpses into their relationship. Their marriage represented a real turning point for Hunter as he focused on rebuilding his personal life.

Hunter's paternity case brought legal challenges to his life.

In 2019, a woman named Lunden Roberts brought a paternity case against Hunter. Lunden insisted Hunter was the father of her daughter, Navy, born in 2018. Despite Hunter initially denying the situation, a court-ordered DNA test confirmed he was the father. People Magazine reports that Navy was not immediately welcomed into the Biden family tree. Following the DNA test, however, President Joe Biden did acknowledge her as his grandchild.

Hunter reflects on his struggles and relationships in 'Beautiful Things.'

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter offers a candid look at his life, including his relationships, addiction, and efforts to find redemption. He reflects on how his struggles with substance abuse impacted his ability to maintain meaningful connections. He also highlighted the details of his road to recovery.

Hunter’s relationship history shows a life full of challenges. While sometimes controversial, his experiences highlight his commitment to personal growth. As he continues rebuilding his life, his story remains a point of public interest and an example of overcoming struggles.