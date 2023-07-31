Home > News > Politics Who Is Hunter Biden's Wife? Everything to Know About Melissa Cohen Hunter Biden is always in the news due to his allegedly questionable previous business dealings and personal life. Who is his wife? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jul. 31 2023, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

President Joe Biden's oldest son Hunter Biden is as much of a headline maker as the commander in chief. His allegedly questionable business dealings have landed him in the media spotlight for years, as have some aspects of Hunter's difficult past.

For instance, it was revealed that the first son fathered a child that his father Joe didn't publicly recognize until July of 2023. Hunter also has four other children — three with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle (Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy) and one with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. Let's learn more about her and their son.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen only knew each other for a week before marrying.

Hunter married Melissa Cohen, who is two decades his junior, after knowing her for only six days, per ABC News. The controversial son said "I do" to his second wife in 2019, having divorced Kathleen in 2017.

According to Hunter, it was love at first sight with Melissa, whom he was connected to by mutual friends, and with the dad of five gushing, "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day."

This wasn't the first marriage for the South Africa native either, but she too seemed equally love sick for Hunter. "I would call it the honeymoon phase, definitely," she said right after their insta-nuptials. "Although, I have an inclination that I'm gonna be in the honeymoon phase for a very long time. ... Things have not been easy externally, but internally things have been amazing."

It's worth noting that the president supported the union, and according to the couple, Melissa quickly fell in with Hunter's other grown children from his first marriage.

What does Melissa Cohen do?

With the relationship between Hunter and Melissa long rumored to be in trouble — especially given his increasing legal troubles — many people have not shifted their focus to get to know Melissa better. For instance, what does she do for a living?

According to The U.S. Sun, Melissa co-owns an L.A.-based firm that promotes indigenous conservation. Tribal Worlds is only one of the president's daughter-in-law's passions, with Melissa reportedly being a devoted environmentalist as well. She counts a degree in interior design among her accolades as well.

Hunter and Melissa both endured heartache prior to finding one another and having their son.

Melissa, like Hunter, had a challenging life prior to the marriage. As Americans well know, Hunter lost his mother and baby sister Naomi in a car accident when he was young. Meanwhile, Melissa lived in an orphanage in South African until she was 1, later being adopted by a Jewish family, per Hollywood Life.

The aspiring filmmaker welcomed a son with Hunter in 2020 and sweetly named him Beau Jr. in honor of Hunter's brother, who tragically died of brain cancer in 2015.