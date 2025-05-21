What Happened to Laura Ingraham’s Hand? The Host Addressed the Injury on Her Fox News Show 'The Ingraham Angle' host shared she needed "five stitches" after suffering a hand injury. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 21 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: X/@ingrahamangle

Conservative TV presenter and host of The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham, doesn't shy away from controversy. In May 2025, she addressed one concern about herself while on-air.

Laura used her May 20, 2025, appearance on her Fox News show to address the elephant in the room disguised as a beige bandage on her hand. Here's what she said about the wounded hand.

What happened to Laura Ingraham's hand?

Laura had appeared on The Ingraham Angle with her hand wound for several episodes before telling her audience what was happening. She finally addressed the injury while recapping her May 20 show. As Laura reflected on her segments, including her interview with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, she ended the recap with an explanation regarding her hand.

"And most importantly, because I know this is why you're tuning in, what the heck happened?" Laura said while pointing to her hand. The host continued, saying the injury occurred while she was playing with her dogs, Zoe and Annie. "Someone needed a walk, a better walk than they had had earlier in the day," Laura explained. "So I decided to take the dogs to the park."

In case you missed the show tonight. Oh and what happened to my hand! pic.twitter.com/vdarSn4fta — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 21, 2025

Laura went on to say the incident happened when she and her dogs were playing at the park. "Annie loves baseballs, lots of baseballs," she explained. "And I like to throw baseballs. Unfortunately, she likes to rip the cover off the baseball and then eat the baseball. Well, I tried to pull the cover out of Annie's mouth ... and she just wanted to chew that cover." Laura shared she was trying to get the cover out of her dog's mouth when Annie bit into her hand in between her thumb and index finger.