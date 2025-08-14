A Report Suggests That Carrie Underwood's Farm Life Isn't Going Very Well The singer is apparently struggling with upkeep. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It may seem peaceful and serene to live your life on a farm, disconnected from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the world. As Carrie Underwood is now discovering, though, life on a farm may bring plenty of hustle and bustle with it, even if it's a different kind of hustle.

According to exclusive reporting from RadarOnline, a source said that Carrie is dealing with sleeplessness as she struggles to keep up with all the tasks required to make the farm functional. Here's what they said about why she's finding life on the farm so difficult.

Why is Carrie Underwood's farm life so difficult?

Carrie and her former NFL player husband, Mike Fisher, as well as their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, have been living on her 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, for some time now. According to RadarOnline's source, Carrie loves gardening and even built a greenhouse on the property last year in order to grow more of her own produce. RadarOnline spoke with a source who said Carrie was simply spread too thin across the tasks that the farm requires.

In addition to tending to all of the animals, she's also spending time "shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, (and) harvesting." On top of that, she's also dealing with repairs that appear to be never-ending. "It's become too much for her to maintain, and she's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals," the source explained, adding that she was also struggling to keep hired help, although it's unclear why that might be.

Mike and Carrie have not spoken up themselves to say that they're struggling with their farm life, but Carrie has sometimes offered dispatches from the farm in which it seems like she's enjoying her life. It's possible, though, that what Carrie is posting on social media is not a reflection of her lived reality. Life on a farm might seem idyllic, but there's a reason it's not for everyone.

Farm life isn't all it's cracked up to be.

While these reports are coming from just one source, and it's possible that they are inaccurate, it also seems possible that Carrie and Mike didn't know what they were actually signing up for when they decided to move to a farm. According to Primetimer, they first purchased the farm in 2011, a year after their wedding, and then built a custom estate, including a stable and a lake.

Even after purchasing the property, though, they continued to live in their home in Brentwood, Tenn. According to People, In 2017, Carrie fell and broke her wrist outside their home, which is what prompted their move that year to their farm property.