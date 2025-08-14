Lil Pump Shares Shocking Footage From Horrific Car Crash: “I Almost Lost My Life” "GOD is real!! Do not drive in the rain." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 14 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lilpump

Rapper Lil Pump, real name Gazzy Fabio Garcia, grew to new heights after his music took off on SoundCloud. His music, including his hit songs, "Gucci Gang" and "Welcome to the Party," has been among the Miami, Fla.-raised rapper's claim to fame.

Unfortunately, Lil Pump recently discovered that life can change in an instant. In August 2025, he opened up about surviving a potentially fatal car crash. Here's what to know.

Lil Pump shared footage from his shocking car crash in August 2025.

On Wednesday, Aug.13, he posted an Instagram carousel of his car being severely damaged after the incident. Lil Pump explained that the accident happened because he was driving his car in the rain, and he urged his fans not to do the same. "Guys, I almost lost my life four days ago," Lil Pump revealed. "GOD is real!! Do not drive in the rain."

The rapper added that he was grateful to be alive and only survived because he kicked his driver's side window to get out of the vehicle. "Health is wealth. I had to kick down the window to get out. If not, I was dead," Lil Pump explained. "On my birthday, I will be going to church to thank God for all the blessings."

Before his vulnerable feed post, the "Arms Around You" artist posted a video to his Instagram Story where he mentioned going to church to "get these demons off of me." Lil Pump also shared photos of him rocking a Barbie pink manicured nail set, which he also added gemstones to.

Lil Pump fans were grateful he survived the horrific car crash.

While Lil Pump appeared to be recovering fine from his car crash, it wasn't lost on him nor his fans that he could've faced an utterly different outcome. After seeing his post, many fans expressed their relief that he was OK and seemingly in better spirits now after surviving the car crash. "Glad you are OK. Wow!!!!!" one user exclaimed. "Birthday gift from God, stay alive and receive blessings," another encouraged. "I’m praying for you, brother, you gotta thank em every day for real," a third fan said.

Lil Pump's fans have been following his career for quite some time. He got his start in the music industry at 13 when his cousin introduced him to Omar Pineiro, known professionally as Smokepurpp. He then rose to prominence as part of the SoundCloud rap scene in the late 2010s before he gained mainstream attention for "Gucci Gang." The hit song led him to inking a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in June 2017. He was 16 at the time.