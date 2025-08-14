Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift’s “Ruin the Friendship” Is About This Famous Actor "Ruin the Friendship," we know who this is about." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 14 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Among the songs included on Taylor Swift’s 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," one track in particular has sparked the interest of fans — “Ruin the Friendship.” It sits at number six on the 12-track album, which drops on Oct. 3, 2025, and also features songs like “Fate of Ophelia,” “Actually Romantic,” and the title track, “The Life of a Showgirl,” featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and Taylor herself, much of the album was created while she was in Europe on her Eras Tour, making the title a reflection of her real-life experiences. “Ruin the Friendship” has quickly become the focus of fan theories, though, with speculation that a well-known actress inspired it. Here’s who fans think the song is about.

Who is “Ruin the Friendship” about on Taylor Swift’s 12th album?

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in December 2023.

Some people think Taylor Swift’s song “Ruin the Friendship” might be about her friendship with Blake Lively, while others suggest Lana Del Rey. Most speculation, however, points to Blake, and it’s easy to see why. A source told People that Blake and Taylor “halted” their friendship in May 2025, following the Justin Baldoni and Blake drama, which began after both appeared in the film It Ends With Us.

Blake made several allegations against Justin, who responded with his own legal filings, creating a complicated legal mess. Among it all, there was allegedly a text in which Blake referred to Taylor as a “dragon." Taylor allegedly put their friendship on pause because “Taylor wants no part of this drama.”

While Swifties, Taylor’s loyal fanbase, would likely support her if she remained close with Blake during the legal issues, it’s understandable why she stepped back. At the same time, having a longtime friend of over a decade step away during such a critical time raises questions about how strong the bond really was.

Looking at the timeline, Taylor said she worked on the album while in Europe, and the drama with Justin reportedly began around August 2024. It’s possible the song is about Blake, perhaps even loosely inspired by how life in show business can strain a friendship.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in October 2023.

Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended a show on the Eras Tour in Madrid in May 2024 to show support, and Taylor was still in Europe in August 2024 when the drama unfolded. Of course, the lyrics will ultimately reveal whether Blake fits into the song’s context.

Are Blake Lively and Taylor Swift still friends?

Blake and Taylor are still friends, an insider confirmed to People. "They’re not no longer friends,” the source stated, though another added that the legal battle has “fractured” the “fragile peace” between them. Despite the strain, Taylor is the godmother to Blake’s daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, so their bond will likely endure.