Tyra Banks Reveals the Real Reason She Relocated to Australia Tyra moved to Australia with her partner Louis Bélanger-Martin and son York. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 14 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET

After hosting Dancing With the Stars for three seasons, Tyra Banks made the decision to leave the show in 2022. However, that wasn't the only major change coming her way.

Tyra also decided to pack her bags and leave her longtime home in the United States. The model and television personality has officially moved to Australia, with her family joining her in the Land Down Under. But why did Tyra move to Australia? Here's what we know about the artist's decision and how it affects her life.

Why did Tyra Banks move to Australia?

Tyra was eager to reveal why she moved to Australia. According to People, the television icon moved Down Under because she fell in love with the place after visiting it for her ice cream company SMIZE and Dream, a company she started in honor of her mother. "I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia," she explained while co-hosting Today with Jenna and Friends. "So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did."

“Now the best parts of Sydney are the views, and we get to commute by ferry. This is beautiful Sydney Harbour at night,” she continued, before adding, "Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family."

Tyra Banks lost her California home to the L.A. fires in January 2025.

Sadly, while in Australia, Tyra got the tragic news that her house was destroyed by the fires in Los Angeles. ,"I haven’t really talked about it but yeah, I have," Tyra said on the Australian talk show Sunrise.there are. "I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me, I feel that there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it, but I can't sit here and not tell the truth, so yeah, we lost our house."

Source: Instagram Tyra Banks with her mom, Carolyn.

Before moving to Australia, she lived in a $4.7 million oceanfront home in Malibu, which was destroyed by the wildfires. Before her Malibu home, Tyra lived in a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath, three-story mansion in the Palisades, which she sold for $7.9 million in 2021, according to Architectural Digest.