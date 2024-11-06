Home > FYI If You're Suddenly Interesting in Moving out of the United States, These Are the Best Options We're just here to help! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2024, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you're someone who loves to travel, and based on dating app profiles that's most people, then have we got an idea for you. Instead of merely taking a vacation from the United States, why not flee the country forever? According to Fortune, since 2016 there has been a 400 percent increase in Americans looking to find a profession that will allow them to move abroad. It stands to reason that because 2016 is essentially repeating itself in 2024, the trend will continue.

Article continues below advertisement

With that in mind, we're taking a look at the easiest countries for Americans to move to. Some of the options are career-centric while others are simply countries who are willing to let us stay awhile. Whatever the reason, there are definitely alternatives to staying in the United States. Let's get into it.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the easiest countries for Americans to move to.

Let's begin with a sweet place that is quite literally next door: Mexico. According to The Independent, the country offers temporary visas that can be renewed for up to four years. Wow, four years, what a convenient amount of time that coincides with how long a Presidential term is. If you find yourself loving your time in Mexico, you can apply for a Permanent Resident Visa. But first, you'll have to pass a Spanish language proficiency test.

Next up we have Portugal which is known for its incredible food, friendly people, perfect weather, and affordability. Americans cannot stop moving there, and it's easy to see why. Thankfully there are two ways to get there. One is a Temporary Visa for digital nomads, which is someone who works remotely and is not tied to a specific place. You only need proof of income to stay up to four years. If you've got $544,000 to invest, you can apply for a Golden Visa. Good luck!

Article continues below advertisement

Let's pop over to Thailand, which is where a skilled laborer, remote worker, or retiree could land. All you need to stay is an income of $80,000 per year. If you don't make that much but have a Master's Degree in anything, Thailand is interested. You'll be permitted to stay for up to 10 years. Think of all the Thai food you could eat in a decade!

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, we have Canada, our neighbors to the north. Once again we call upon skilled workers who can get there through their Express Entry program. First, you must qualify through the Canadian government's points system. Who knows what that entails, but one thing we do know: Most of Hallmark's holiday movies are filmed in Vancouver. You could be living in a Hallmark movie!

These countries will let you move there for work!

Sometimes TikTok is a curse but other times a creator will drop a video that couldn't be more timely, and intentional. On Nov. 5, 2024, user @more.monaee provided people with a list of countries where an American can live and work. Obviously there is nothing specific about that date. It was totally random. Once again, skilled workers have entered the chat and they are headed to Ireland. It's unclear what that skill is, but you must get a job in Ireland before you can move.

Article continues below advertisement

Remember that sweet digital nomad visa that will get you to Portugal? Well, it can also take you to Iceland as long as your company is based in the United States. If you're a tech person, then Estonia is the place for you. "Estonia is one of the most tech-forward countries in the entire world," says Monaee. Their D Visa will help you with this endeavor.