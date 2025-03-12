Where Does Rosie O’Donnell Live Now? Inside Her International Residence “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child." By Danielle Jennings Published March 12 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former daytime talk show host and actor Rosie O’Donnell has never been shy about voicing her opinions, especially those that are political — and after vehemently denouncing Donald Trump — she made a big move following his second election as president.

Rosie shared the sentiment of many fellow Trump detractors who expressed their intentions to leave the United States if he was elected to a second term — but she actually went through with it.

Where does Rosie O’Donnell live?

On Tuesday, March 11, Rosie shared via TikTok video that she moved to Ireland on Jan. 15, just days before Trump’s inauguration, with her 12-year-old son, Clay. “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she said in the video, also revealing that she has started the process of obtaining Irish citizenship.

Things seem to be going pretty well for Rosie following her international move, but she does miss her loved ones. “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” she said. “I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country.”

Why did Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland?

It's safe to say that the current political climate in the United States is behind Rosie's move. “When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” Rosie said. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

“I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through,” Rosie continued. “And now as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on.”

“I encourage everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the constitution in our country, and not a king and not a man and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” she said.

Rosie is the latest Hollywood star to make the move abroad.