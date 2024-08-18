Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Rosie O'Donnell Has 5 Kids — And a "New Daughter" Teresa "I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life 'normal.' No offense, Mom, that never happened," daughter Vivienne said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 18 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian and TV personality Rosie O'Donnell is not only a huge star, but she's also a mom of five, not to mention a grandmother. Indeed, the A League of Their Own alum first became a mom in 1995, adding sons and daughters to her brood over the years.

Let's get to know a bit about Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne, and Dakota. One exciting update is that one of Rosie's kids got married in the summer of 2024. Read on for details.

Parker O'Donnell

It was 1995 when Rosie decided to adopt her first child, a son named Parker. Per People, when the former talk show host married her first wife Kelli Carpenter, she too became a legal parent to Parker. On an episode of her podcast, Rosie said about her son, a former marine, "He's working at a gaming business where he makes the Warhammer models. And he's loved that since he was a little kid."

Chelsea Belle O'Donnell

Two years after adopting Parker, Rosie adopted a daughter named Chelsea. "Chelsea made a decision when she turned 18 that she wanted to go to her birth mother. This was her choice," the star's publicist Cindi Berger announced years later. But Rosie subsequently shared that she and Chelsea were back in one another's lives when the actor's daughter became a mom. In 2023, Rosie shared she now "has three babies, and she lives in Wisconsin."

Blake O'Donnell

In 1999, Rosie and Kelli adopted child number three: Blake. Then in 2022, the star shared the happy news that her son had popped the question to his girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt. Sweetly, the engagement happened during a performance of Phantom of the Opera. The couple has since tied the knot — more on the wedding in a moment!

Vivienne O'Donnell

In 2002, Kelli gave birth to the couple's fourth child. It's been reported that Vivienne was conceived via artificial insemination, but the father's identity is not known. Vivienne is now a college student at the University of Delaware. She also maintains a popular TikTok account.

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life 'normal.' No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn't really inform us, for really anything," she says in one post. Vivienne went on to say that Rosie has done so much for her, and that she is so grateful.

Dakota O'Donnell

Rosie married her second wife in 2012 after divorcing Kelli in 2007. Then, a year later, Rosie and Michelle Rounds adopted a daughter named Dakota. Rosie and Michelle split years later. Michelle tragically took her own life in 2017. At the time, the famous ex said, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child."

Rosie's son Blake celebrated his wedding in Aug. 2024.