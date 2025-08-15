What Happened to Billy Bush on 'Extra' and Why He Walked Away From the Show In 2025, Billy Bush was replaced on 'Extra,' and fans wonder what happened to him. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 15 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In 2025, Extra viewers learned that Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough would soon take over as host. The announcement made sense for fans of live performance, but it also left plenty of people scratching their heads. The news led some longtime viewers to ask the same thing: What happened to Billy Bush on Extra? For years, Billy’s voice and style helped define the show’s personality. If you missed the earlier buzz about his exit, it’s easy to see why the update felt sudden.

Billy’s departure wasn’t driven by drama or scandal. Instead, it was the result of a personal career decision — one that reflects his own vision for the next phase of his work. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what inspired Billy to walk away from the show and what he’s doing now.

Source: Mega

What happened to Billy Bush on ‘Extra’ was nothing scandalous — he decided to leave.

When Billy explained his decision, it wasn’t in a press conference — it was on his own turf. During an episode of his Hot Mics With Billy Bush podcast, he described his time hosting Extra as “an amazing run,” but said he wanted to “build something of my own.” As Deadline reported, he’s focusing on expanding Hot Mics into a space he can shape without the constraints of daily syndicated television.

Think of it like an actor stepping away from a long-running TV show to produce their own films. The work is similar, but the level of creative control changes everything. For Billy, the ability to decide the tone, pacing, and topics was worth leaving a job many would consider a dream gig. Basically, it was a career shift that allowed him to be his own boss.

A new face is taking over, but the format will remain familiar.

Stepping into Billy’s place is Derek Hough, Deadline confirms. Derek is a six-time Dancing With the Stars champion and a judge known for his energy and on-camera ease. Many agree his style is sure to bring charisma to the hosting role, offering a fresh twist without overhauling what Extra already does well.

Changes like this are part of television’s rhythm. Hosts move on, new personalities step in, and audiences adjust. While Derek’s approach will differ from Billy’s trademark quick wit, the show’s mix of celebrity interviews and entertainment news will stay the same.

Billy is now focused on building his own platform.

As of 2025, Billy’s work centers on Hot Mics, which blends entertainment talk with a looser, more conversational style. Without a rigid time clock, conversations can wander into unexpected territory — something that’s harder to do when you’ve got a producer counting down to a commercial break.

The move also offers a different lifestyle. Hosting a national show comes with long hours, heavy travel, and constant on-air readiness. With Hot Mics, Billy sets the schedule and picks the guests, giving him more flexibility and control over his day-to-day life. Overall, this is a fresh chapter that allows him to continue to be in the world he knows while going at a pace he’s comfortable with.