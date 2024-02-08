Home > Television > Reality TV 'Couple to Throuple' Host Scott Evans Sounds off on Season 1: "It Almost Became More Than Three" (EXCLUSIVE) By Kelly Corbett Feb. 8 2024, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Most reality dating shows focus on two-person monogamous relationships. But Peacock's new polyamory dating series Couple to Throuple throws out the script and explores what happens when two becomes three. Set at a remote tropical resort, the series follows four couples as they enter the world of polyamory, many for the first time, and experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. These couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles throughout the course of a month.

They'll also learn more about themselves and their boundaries in expert-led "Relationship Sessions." But as their time comes to an end, they must decide if they are open to welcoming a third partner, if they function better as a pair, or if they should walk away single. The 10-episode series is hosted by TV personality Scott Evans — who is not to be confused with Chris Evans's younger brother of the same name. Distractify spoke with Scott about his part in this unprecedented reality dating experiment and what audiences can expect.

Source: Peacock

'Couple to Throuple' host Scott Evans says he was surprised by how one specific couple's relationship changed throughout the show.

Scott reflected on his "awesome" experience hosting Peacock's groundbreaking new series Couple to Throuple in an exclusive interview with Distractify. "I feel like every show that I've been able to be a part of has been like a dream," he told us. "So to be there, helping these couples figure out if the throuple dynamic might make them a better dynamic was something we have never seen on television before."

He explained that what made the show so worthwhile for him was that the couples' intentions were real. In fact, one couple's journey in particular moved him. "There's a couple on our show, Sean and Brittne, whose journey in this experience I think is going to be a huge point of clarity for a lot of couples who are Black in this country who are watching the show," he said.

Source: Peacock Sean Williams and Brittne Babe during a "Relationship Session" on Peacock's polyamory dating series 'Couple to Throuple'

Scott continued: "[Sean and Brittne] grow in such a way on this show that I would not have expected. When they came into this show, I was like, I don't know what is going to happen to them. And what you see them go through, I think you'll see a lot of yourself regardless of where you are in your relationship and you'll be surprised by them. It's an interesting look at what a relationship can go through and how a dynamic can change when you open up."

Source: Peacock Dylan and Lauren Bair, Sean Williams and Brittne Babe, Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti, and Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke

Although polyamory can be a turn-off to some, Scott encourages everyone to give watching Couple to Throuple a shot. Addressing the show's skeptics, he said, "I would 100 percent say bring your criticism and be prepared for your conclusions to change. [Couple to Throuple] has all of the things you want from a reality dating show and more. It has more because the dynamic isn't two, it's three."

Chuckling, Scott added, "And at one point it almost became more than three," hinting that you never know what to expect with this curious cast.

Scott Evans also hosts 'Access Hollywood' and is a veteran journalist.

When Scott isn't helping couples entertain the prospect of a third, he is lending his hosting skills elsewhere. Scott currently divides his time hosting Access Hollywood, Access Daily with Mario & Kit, as well as on his Amp morning radio show, It’s Go Time with Scott Evans. The media maven's resume also includes presenting two seasons of NBC’s World of Dance, USA Network’s America’s Big Deal, and OWN’s first weekly live talk show OWN Tonight.

Source: Tony Bowens

Additionally, Scott serves on the Television Academy Foundation board and is working on new projects with his production company, Summer Break Studios, thanks to a development deal with NBCUniversal. Before interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Scott was an Emmy-award nominated journalist who anchored Channel One News covering global news.

Scott Evans is private about his own dating history, but he said he learned a valuable lesson about relationships from 'Couple to Throuple.'

On Couple to Throuple, Scott explains that he, like many of the contestants, has experience in ethical non-monogamy. However, other than that, Scott is very tight-lipped about his romantic life and potential partner(s). But during our interview, he did admit to learning a thing or two about relationships — regardless of how many people are involved.