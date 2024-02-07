Peacock's Polyamory Dating Show 'Couple to Throuple' Features Expert-Led "Relationship Sessions" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Reality TV dating shows have historically been very narrow in scope, usually featuring straight singles looking for that one special person. While series like The Ultimatum: Queer Love and For the Love of DILFS offer more inclusivity and LGBTQ+ representation, networks are still failing to cater to a major demographic: the polyamory community.

Thankfully, Peacock's new dating series Couple to Throuple, hopes to bridge that gap and shed light on those who embrace (or are at least curious about) ethical non-monogamous relationships. Premiering on Feb. 8, 2024, the series is hosted by Scott Evans and follows four already-established couples who are interested in potentially bringing a third partner into their relationship.

Also joining the cast are 14 singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory, and are excited to potentially enter a new three-person relationship or throuple.

To make this confusing, yet exploratory time a little easier, sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard LCSW, CST meets with the couples during structured "Relationship Sessions" to help them unpack their feelings. Ahead of the Season 1 premiere, Distractify obtained an exclusive clip (see below) from Episode 1 of the couple's first "Relationship Session," which takes place the day after the couples met the singles.

"I'm going to help you create those relationship rules so that you'll see that it is possible for you to commit as a throuple," Shamyra says.

During this guided session, Shamyra will ask the four pairs fun questions like, "Which single do you think would be the best kisser?" to more serious questions like, "Which single did you open up to the most?" Each partner will answer privately and separately, but they will both reveal their answers at the same time to help them gauge whether or not they are on the same page regarding their feelings towards the singles.

After this exercise, the couples will have a little downtime before attending their first "Throupling Up Ceremony" where they must choose a single to date and share a bedroom with. In a few days, they will reevaluate this new relationship during a "Stay-or-Swap Ceremony," where they can either continue dating their third partner or swap them out for another single. There will also be many more "Relationship Sessions" with Shamyra throughout the season, some more hands-on than others.