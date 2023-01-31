Home > Television > Reality TV Source: OUTtv Here's How to Watch OUTtv's Wild Queer Dating Show 'For the Love of DILFS' By Bianca Piazza Jan. 31 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Sure, The Bachelor franchise is chock-full of messy, drunken, thoroughly entertaining moments ("Can I steal you for a second?"). However, we can only watch straight people "date" on television for so long before we get ... sorry, we dozed off. Our point is that it's time for something new, something fresh. Dating-based reality TV desperately needs a heaping helping of outrageousness. And perhaps that involves an LGBTQ+ dating show hosted by infamous porn actor Stormy Daniels. Wait, what? That's right, buckle your seatbelts, things are going to get deliciously messy.

Article continues below advertisement

Legendary porn star Stormy Daniels hosts OUTtv's newest dating show, 'For the Love of DILFS.'

We know, we had you at Stormy Daniels. Hosted by the AVN and XRCO-winning actor and director, For the Love of DILFS — which premieres on Jan. 31, 2023 — is described as "an explosive dating show where two groups of gay men ('Daddies' and 'Himbos') compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship." While "Himbos" are described as men who are "sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time," "Daddies" are described as men who are "confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes."

Source: OUTtv

Article continues below advertisement

Just so you understand how bananas this show is (get your minds out of the gutter), in the mere trailer, Stormy Daniels says "I'm going to put my hand in my box and see who is going home." Okay, your minds are rightfully in the gutter this time. Per the Daily Beast, "the show follows a fairly simple dating formula: Put people in a rented house, give them some light challenges to complete, and watch them make f--k-eyes at each other from across the room before tearing each other apart." And, the rented house has been deemed "the DILF Mansion," as it should be.

How do you watch 'For the Love of DILFS'?

At the end of the "emotional journey," just one couple — which we assume will include one Himbo and one Daddy — will be voted "most likely to succeed" and win the $10,000 investment. For the Love of DILFS is available in the U.S. via OUTtv.com, the OUTtv Apple TV Channel, OUTtv on The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, and Cox Communications, as detailed by OUTtv. Unlimited access to OUTtv.com is available for $3.99 a month in Canada and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube/OUTtv