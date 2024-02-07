Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Meet the Couples and Singles From Peacock's Polyamorous Dating Show 'Couple to Throuple' By Kelly Corbett Feb. 7 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Peacock During 'Couple to Throuple,' the couples will attend a "Throupling Up Ceremony" where they must choose a single to join their relationship.

These days, it feels like we are inundated with reality TV dating shows from The Bachelor to Love Is Blind. But the truth is, the bulk of these dating shows feature heterosexual individuals looking for a monogamous relationship (although, ironically they'll date multiple people at once to achieve this).

But what about all the folks who are acclimated to a different lifestyle — perhaps a polyamorous one? That's where Peacock's new series Couple to Throuple comes in. The first season follows four already-established couples looking to experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship.

While set in a beautiful tropical resort in Bermuda, Couple to Throuple is not just a reality series following couples around during an exploratory spring break trip gone wild. This series is structured, and dignified, and explores issues like jealousy that all people in relationships experience.

Source: Peacock

The four couples will be introduced to 14 singles, many of which, are experienced in polyamory. After meeting all of them, there will be a "Throupling Up Ceremony" where couples will be tasked with choosing a single to date and share their bed with. Every few days, they will reevaluate their relationship during a "Stay-or-Swap Ceremony," where each couple can either continue dating their third partner or swap them out for another single.

So, shall we meet the cast? Below, we share everything we know about the Couple to Throuple couples and singles, including their Instagram handles.

Couple to Throuple Season 1: Meet the Couples!

Couple to Throuple Season 1 features four couples: Dylan and Lauren Bair, Sean Williams and Brittne Babe, Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti, and Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke.

Dylan and Lauren Bair

Source: Peacock

Dylan and Lauren Bair are the only married couple on Couple to Throuple Season 1. From Fountain Hills, Ariz. the fitness-loving couple has been together for seven years and has been married for two. One year after tying the knot, they had their first threesome and claimed it brought them closer together, which piqued their interest in polyamory. You can follow Dylan and Lauren on Instagram at @dylanbair_rd and @fitness1st_ifbbpro, respectively.

Sean Williams and Brittne Babe

Source: Peacock

Sean Williams and Brittne Babe, from Los Angeles, Calif., have been dating for about four years. They met at a club and Sean claims the first thing he noticed about Brittne was that she had a "fat a--."

They claim they're not much of a PDA couple, and sometimes get mistaken for friends. Nevertheless, Brittne says they've been approached by a third to hook up, but they never pursued it. When it comes to polyamory, they're still learning, with Sean even admitting that he doesn't understand how sex with two women and one guy works. You can follow Sean on Instagram at @seanwillmusic and Brittne at @brittnebabe.

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti

Source: Peacock

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti met shortly before the pandemic and became official while quarantining together. They currently live together in Chicago, Ill where Ahsmal is from, however, Rehman is orginally from Detroit, Mich. The men claim they're "famously never on the same page," which rings true as Ashmal identifies as bisexual and has previously dated women, while Rehman identifies as gay and has only been with men.

When it comes to adopting a third into their relationship, they appear to be leaning towards men, but a woman isn't completely out of the question as Rehman jokes that he's a “don’t-knock-it-until-you-try-it-sexual." Ashmal, who works as an attorney, has previously had threesomes and foursomes, but only with other men. Rehman, who works in marketing communications for a bank, has never had a polyamorous experience. You can find Ashmal on Instagram at @ashmalali and Rehman at @detroitmillennial.

Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke

Source: Peacock

Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke met in college at a party. “I was trying to make someone else jealous and he was there," Corey said of Wilder. They've been together for nine years, but aren't engaged or married, with Corey claiming "We’re just riding this wave and then we’re gonna see what happens."

While Corey hails from Great Barrington, Mass., she and Wilder live together in his hometown of Los Angeles, Calif. Their interests include rock climbing and going to music festivals. Corey says she recently learned she is bisexual, which makes the idea of inviting another woman into their relationship pretty alluring. Wilder says he identifies as straight. Corey can be found on Instagram at @foxyspirit, while Wilder can be found @wilderrush.

Couple to Throuple Season 1: Meet the Singles!

Couple to Throuple Season 1 features the following 14 singles: Sanu Stevens, Darrien Seqqoya, Jess Olsen, Denyse Davis, Peach (Dejha Blackmon), Becca Calb, Mia Pheonix, Sadie Clark, Lina Chang, Chris Fenlon, Jonathan Intriago, Francis Ford Jr., and Frank Edward.

Source: Peacock

Sanu Stevens

Sanu Stevens is a polyamory coach from Maryland. Her Instagram handle is @sanuthepolyfairy.

Darrien Seqqoya

Darrien Seqqoya's bubbly personality makes her a hit with more than one couple on Couple to Throuple. The Los Angeles native hosts "Marijuana Meditation" sessions and can be found on Instagram at @darriendivinity.

Jess Olsen

Jess Olsen is from Dallas, Texas, and competes in bikini competitions. Follow her on Instagram at @missfit_jesslynn_ifbbpro.

Denyse Davis

Denyse Davis loves to travel and is from Salt Lake City, Utah. Her Instagram handle is @denyserda.

Peach (Dejha Blackmon)

Peach, whose real name is Dejha Blackmon, hails from Miami, Fla. She is a model and exotic dancer who can be found on Instagram at @peachsofine.

Becca Calb

Becca Calb is from Calgary AB, Canada. Her Instagram handle is @beccacalb.

Mia Pheonix

Mia Phoenix is a DJ, singer, and model. Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Mia can be found on Instagram at @miapheonixx.

Sadie Clark

Sadie Clark is from New York City. She can be found on Instagram at @sincerelysadieii.

Lina Chang

Lina Chang is from Los Angeles, California. Follow her on Instagram at @lina.kai_.

Chris Fenlon

Chris Fenlon is a personal trainer from San Diego, Calif. He can be found on Instagram at @fenlonfit.

Jonathan Intriago

Jonathan Intriago is originally from Queens, New York. You can find him on Instagram @jonintriago.

Francis Ford Jr.

Francis Ford Jr. is from Washington D.C. and can be found on Instagram at @thelivingkendoll.

Frank Edward