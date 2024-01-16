Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island When to Expect 'Love Island: All-Stars' on Hulu and How to Stream It Our favorite singletons are back on ‘Love Island: All-Stars’ but American viewers want to know when they will be able to stream the show on Hulu. By Jamie Lerner Jan. 16 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Source: ITV

The Love Island fad began back in 2015, almost a decade ago, when host Caroline Flack invited hot British singles to Casa Amor to find their life partners. While there haven’t been too many success stories, people can’t stop tuning into the romantic antics of the reality series. Love Island’s popularity spread so far that there are now several spinoffs and multiple international versions.

Article continues below advertisement

At least 24 countries have their own versions of Love Island, including the U.S., which started its own version in 2019 on CBS, although it has since moved to Peacock. Now, Love Island: All-Stars features contestants from the U.K. version and people who have streamed the U.K.’s prior 10 seasons on Hulu want to watch All-Stars! So when will it be on Hulu?

Source: ITV

Article continues below advertisement

‘Love Island: All-Stars’ will likely stream on Hulu a few weeks after the series premiere.

Historically, seasons of the U.K.’s Love Island have become available on Hulu a few weeks after their premiere. With the current host, Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore after Season 8, the show continues to be narrated by Iain Sterling. American viewers are ready to watch the disaster of Casa Amor with All-Stars, which is also considered the show’s 11th season.

Does anyone know if love island all stars will be on hulu😭😭😭 NO WAY am i’m missing this callum and molly reunion, i loved them so so much. I now know how yall felt with the games not showing in the uk. PLEASE #LoveIslandAllStars — Aaliyah (@xliahmae) January 16, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, new episodes of Love Island are uploaded daily to Hulu two weeks after each episode’s premiere. So, we’re expecting Season 11/All-Stars to do the same. Because the season premiered in the U.K. on Jan. 15, 2024, the premiere will likely hit Hulu on Jan. 29, 2024. While Hulu has yet to announce this, we’re crossing our fingers that they’ll repeat old patterns.

The cast of ‘Love Island: All-Stars’ features several returnees from the original ‘Love Island’ franchise.

While we’ve grown accustomed to America’s Love Island franchise, the British franchise has over 10 seasons to pull from, which means we might see some slightly older singletons at Casa Amor. From Season 1, Hannah Elizabeth, who’s now 30 years old, and Luis Morrison, who’s now 29 years old, are making their big comebacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ITV

Some other cast members are definitely there to shake things up. 29-year-old Georgia Harrison is returning after her Season 3 debut, although her reality television debut was actually in 2014 in The Only Way Is Essex. 25-year-old Georgia Steel is also back from Season 4 with her “I’m loyal, babe” catchphrase. And we can’t forget Season 7’s favorite couple, Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi, who are both back on the island.