'Love Island: All-Stars': Why Did Callum and Molly's "Perfect" Relationship End? Why did Callum and Molly split between 'Love Island' Season 6 and 'Love Island: All-Stars'? Check out the highs and lows of their relationship. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 16 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Two contestants’ “bombshell” reappearances during the Jan. 15 season premiere of Love Island: All-Stars has viewers asking: Why did Callum Jones and Molly Smith split up?

In that debut episode, Callum and Molly joined the other All-Stars at the show’s South Africa villa, months after they ended a three-year relationship that kicked off during Love Island’s sixth season. Here’s the scuttlebutt about this reality TV couple…

Callum and Molly reportedly split because she wanted to get engaged.

News of Callum and Molly’s breakup made headlines in September 2023, with a source telling The Sun that Molly had marriage on her mind before the split. “It’s really sad, as they were a sweet couple together, but it’s over — and has been for a few weeks,” the source said.

“They’re trying to stay friends — they were together for over three years — but it’s difficult,” the source added. “I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen. Everyone was really surprised when they split, as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared, and they’ve split custody of their two dogs.” (In case you’re curious, The Sun noted that Callum kept the former couple’s pug, Winnie, while Molly hung on to their Pomeranian, Nelly.)

Many fans sided with Molly.

On a Reddit thread about the duo’s breakup, many fans seemed to be Team Molly. “Makes sense that Molly wanted to get engaged and married after three years, but damn, Callum really fumbled,” one person wrote. “Yeah, it’s for the best,” another commenter said. “Never stay in a relationship when you both want something completely different.”

A third Love Island fan said, “She wanted to be proposed to after three years. That’s valid. Three years is a long time. How didn’t Callum know if he wanted to be married in that time?” And someone else wrote, “Good for her for not staying. It sucks, though, if they genuinely loved each other but can’t be together because they want different things.”

Before the split, Callum said they were “perfect.”

After two years together, Callum sounded off about his and Molly’s relationship in a June 2022 interview with Daily Mail. “We are perfect,” he declared at the time. “We’ve got two dogs, so we’ve got a proper little family going. It’s lovely.”

Callum said that he and Molly were focusing on other things at the moment but that marriage and family would “eventually come into” the picture. “We’ve just not really decided when,” he added.