Are Imani Ayan and Ray Gantt From 'Love Island Games' Still Together? Imani Ayan and Ray Gantt's 'Love Island Games' journey left fans captivated, but are they still a couple post-exit? You don't want to miss what Imani has to say! By Sarah Walsh Nov. 28 2023, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

The Gist: Ray asked Imani to take their reality TV romance into the real world.

Fans were heartbroken when the pair was voted off Love Island.

Imani had a lot to say about the season and her relationship with Ray.

The whirlwind romance of Imani Ayan and Ray Gantt on Love Island captured the hearts of viewers, as the couple faced challenges and triumphs within the villa. As the season came to a close, fans were left wondering about the current status of this Love Island duo.

Did the flames of their on-screen love survive the trials of the real world, or did the dynamics of the competition prove too challenging for Imani and Ray?

Are Imani and Ray still together?

Source: Peacock

Imani and Ray’s journey was a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by their fierce connection and undeniable chemistry. The couple made their relationship official within the villa when Ray said, “I want to go into the real world with you. I feel like every test that was thrown at us here — we conquered it and on the outside world we can do the same.”

Fans were rooting for their love story to continue beyond the confines of the show. However, post-show developments suggest a different narrative. Imani and Ray do not follow each other on Instagram as of November 2023, and their online profiles lack any trace of their once-public affection. Despite leaving the show together, it seems that the challenges of Love Island may have taken a toll on their romance. Imani posted a video on YouTube called, “I'm Happily Single, New Beginnings, More ... Opportunities!!”

In the video, she said this of her relationship with Gantt, “I felt alone, like I’m expressing my concerns, but it’s never even going anywhere. That was a big factor on why everything ended the way it did.”

Fans were upset that Imani and Ray got voted off.

The pivotal moment in Imani and Ray's Love Island journey came during the carnival games challenge, where their fate took an unexpected turn. Blindsided by fellow contestants Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba, the couple found themselves facing elimination after an emotional showdown.

It wasn't just emotional for the cast members. No, the fans were taking each vote to heart as well — especially Imani and Ray's. One fan wrote on Imani's Instagram saying, "My husband and I were pissed they voted you off!! You have the most genuine and kind soul @imani.ayan. You left with such dignity, grace, and knowing you're the baddest b---h! Hands down! You’re a real one and we are rooting baby!!!"

Source: Instagram/@imani.ayan

Ray had a lot to say about their relationship too.

Gantt's interview with PopCulture sheds light on the circumstances leading to their elimination. He points to the breakdown of a pact between himself, Justine Ndiba, and fellow contestant Cely Vazquez to safeguard each other in the competition.

When the crucial decision-making moment arrived, Justine's choice did not align with their alliance, leading to Imani and Ray being left vulnerable. The fallout from this event highlighted the personal and strategic complexities of the Love Island experience, ultimately contributing to the couple's untimely departure.

