Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Are Carrington And Laurel Still Together? Here's Your 'Love Island USA' Update! Carrington and Laurel appeared on Season 2 of 'Love Island USA,' and remained a couple after their exit from the show. Here's an update on their relationship. By D.M. Jul. 25 2023, Published 9:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laurelgoldman @c_rod003

Season 2 of Love Island USA saw fan favorites, Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman, head off into romantic bliss following their time on the “island.” The second season of the popular dating series was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with contestants isolated in a swanky villa located inside The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, the singletons made good use of their time in Sin City, competing for a chance to walk away with the $100,000 grand prize.

Article continues below advertisement

At the start of the game, five female contestants select their first pairing from a group of five males. Contestants must be coupled in order to remain on the show. Throughout the season, additional “Islanders” are added to the fold, prompting a recoupling ceremony. The player left alone, is then forced to leave the villa. Competitors are also forced to put their best face forward, as viewers can periodically vote to eliminate a contestant from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, Carrington and Laurel’s seemingly chaotic love story won over fans and the duo came in fourth place. Following their time on the show, the pair continued their romantic quest, but some are now wondering if Carrington and Laurel were able to make their relationship last.

Carrington and Laurel eventually split.

Carrington and Laurel’s relationship on Love Island USA made for exciting television. Carrington was first paired with Kaitlynn. A day after the competition started, Kierstan Saulter entered the villa and Carrington had a change of heart. Carrington and Kierstan remained a couple until Day 19 when the Utah native decided to pair with Laurel. However, Carrington’s quest for love did not end with Laurel. He later showed interest in newcomer Lakeyn Call, but ultimately chose to remain with Laurel.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the couple’s exit, Carrington was asked about his seemingly fickle ways and had to defend an accusation by Lakeyn, who suggested that he was only with Laurel “for the show.” “I talked around, as I should, and I found Laurel," Carrington told Entertainment Tonight. Adding, "It was a roller coaster, but I accomplished what I wanted so I'm very happy about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Carrington’s proclamation, his relationship with Laurel did not last long. According to Yahoo, Carrington in Laurel split in December 2020. They have also since unfollowed each other on Instagram, marking the end of their short-lived romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrington has since spoken out about his split from Laurel.

After announcing their split, Carrington defended his decision to end things with Laurel. During an Instagram Live session with co-star Johnny Middlebrooks, Carrington explained that he and Laurel gave it their best shot. “We weren't boyfriend and girlfriend. And that's fine, we knew each other for two and a half weeks out of the show,” Carrington said (via YouTube). “We gave it an honest effort and it didn't work.”